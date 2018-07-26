Navios Maritime Acquisition : Midstream Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 0 07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST Send by mail :

Net cash from operating activities: $26.1 million for the six months

EBITDA: $14.7 million in Q2; Adjusted EBITDA: $28.4 million for the six months

Operating Surplus: $8.9 million in Q2; $16.7 million for the six months

Merger Proposal from Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.125 per unit; $0.50 per unit annualized MONACO, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. ('Navios Midstream') (NYSE:NAP), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results today for the second quarter and the six month period ended June 30, 2018. Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Midstream, stated, 'We are pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, we reported $14.7 million of EBITDA and $4.3 million of net income. We also announced a distribution of $0.125 per unit, representing an annualized yield of about 14%.' RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Merger Proposal from Navios Acquisition On July 2, 2018, Navios Midstream announced that its board of directors had received a proposal from Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ('Navios Acquisition') (NYSE:NNA) pursuant to which Navios Acquisition would acquire the publicly held common units of Navios Midstream not already owned by Navios Acquisition in a stock for units exchange. Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Navios Acquisition is proposing consideration of 6.292 Navios Acquisition shares for each outstanding publicly held common unit of Navios Midstream as part of a transaction that would be structured as a merger of Navios Midstream with and into Navios Acquisition. The proposed transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, approval of the board of directors of Navios Acquisition and the necessary approvals of the conflicts committee of Navios Midstream under Navios Midstream's limited partnership agreement. The consummation of the proposed transaction would be subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated. Cash Distribution The Board of Directors of Navios Midstream declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.125 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on August 14, 2018 to unitholders of record as of August 6, 2018. Navios Midstream's ability to make distributions to its unitholders depends on the performance of its subsidiaries and their ability to distribute funds to it. The ability of Navios Midstream's subsidiaries to make distributions to it may be restricted by, among other things, the provisions of existing and future indebtedness, market conditions, applicable partnership and limited liability company laws and other laws and regulations. Time charter coverage Navios Midstream has entered into charter-out agreements for its vessels, with a remaining average term of 2.8 years, which are expected to provide a stable base of revenue and distributable cash flow. Navios Midstream has currently contracted out 100.0% of its available days for 2018 and 40.8% for 2019 expecting to generate revenues, including the backstop commitment provided by Navios Acquisition, of approximately $83.7 million and $40.8 million for 2018 and 2019, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $39,060 and $45,613 for 2018 and 2019, respectively. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Midstream has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. The information for the quarterly and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. (in $'000 except per unit data) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

(unaudited) Revenue $ 20,790 $ 18,510 $ 40,569 $ 39,610 EBITDA 14,741 12,412 (4,038 ) 27,112 Adjusted EBITDA 14,741 12,412 28,406 (1 ) 27,112 Net income/ (loss) 4,286 1,960 (25,282 ) 6,462 Adjusted net income 4,286 1,960 7,162 (1 ) 6,462 Earnings/ (losses) per common unit (basic and diluted) 0.21 0.10 (1.16 ) 0.30 Adjusted earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) 0.21 0.10 0.35 (1 ) 0.30 Operating Surplus 8,865 7,048 16,687 16,517 Maintenance and replacement capital expenditure reserve (2,576 ) (2,461 ) (5,378 ) (4,922 ) (1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 in this document exclude loss on sale of vessel of $32.4 million incurred in the first quarter of 2018. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) are non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Midstream's results (see Exhibit II for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA). Three month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Revenue for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $2.3 million to $20.8 million, as compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in available days from 463 in the three month period ended June 30, 2017 to 517 days in the three month period ended June 30, 2018, due to certain unscheduled off-hires among which the prolonged drydock of one of our vessels incurred in the three month period ended June 30, 2017. Time Charter Equivalent ('TCE') was $39,578 for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 and $39,342 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017. EBITDA increased by approximately $2.3 million to $14.7 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $12.4 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in EBITDA was mainly due to the $2.3 million increase in revenue. Net income increased by approximately $2.3 million to $4.3 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in net income of approximately $2.3 million was mainly attributable to a: (a) $2.3 million increase in EBITDA; (b) $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization due to the sale of the Shinyo Kannika mitigated by the acquisition of the Nave Galactic in the first quarter of 2018; and (c) $0.1 million increase in interest income; partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.6 million increase in interest expenses and finance cost; and (ii) $0.1 million increase in direct vessel expenses. The reserve for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the three month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively (please see 'Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' in Exhibit 3). Navios Midstream generated an Operating Surplus for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 of $8.9 million. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership's ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see 'Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' in Exhibit 3). Earnings per common unit for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 were $0.21. Six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Revenue for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $1.0 million to $40.6 million, as compared to $39.6 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in available days from 1,003 in the six month period ended June 30, 2017 to 1,039 days in the six month period ended June 30, 2018, due to certain unscheduled off-hires among which the prolonged drydock of one of our vessels incurred in the three month period ended June 30, 2017. TCE was $38,535 for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 and $38,914 for the six month period ended June 30, 2017. EBITDA was affected by a $32.4 million book loss on the sale of the Shinyo Kannika. Excluding this item, Adjusted EBITDA was $28.4 million compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA by $1.3 million was due to a: (a) $1.0 million increase in revenue; (b) $0.5 million increase in other income/(expense), net; and (c) $0.1 million decrease in management fees; partially mitigated by a $0.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses. Net loss for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $25.3 million as a result of the above mentioned $32.4 million loss on sale of vessel. Excluding this item Adjusted net income was $7.2 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2017. The increase of $0.7 million was attributable to a: (a) $1.3 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; (b) $0.7 million decrease in depreciation and amortization due to the sale of the Shinyo Kannika mitigated by the acquisition of the Nave Galactic in the first quarter of 2018; and (c) $0.1 million increase in interest income; partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.9 million increase in interest expenses and finance cost; and (ii) $0.5 million increase in direct vessel expenses. The reserve for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $5.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively (please see 'Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-4. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash from Operating Activities' in Exhibit 3). Navios Midstream generated an Operating Surplus for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 of $16.7 million. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership's ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see 'Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-4. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash from Operating Activities' in Exhibit 3). Fleet Employment Profile The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Midstream's core fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

(unaudited) FLEET DATA Available days(1) 517 463 1,039 1,003 Operating days(2) 517 448 1,032 985 Fleet utilization(3) 100.0 % 96.7 % 99.3 % 98.2 % Vessels operating at period end 6 6 6 6 AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time Charter Equivalent per day(4) $ 39,578 $ 39,342 $ 38,535 $ 38,914 (1 ) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Midstream's possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydock or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues. (2 ) Operating days is the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (3 ) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Midstream's vessels were available for revenue generating available days, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydock or special surveys. (4 ) TCE rates are defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet. Conference Call Details: Navios Midstream's management will host a conference call today, Thursday, July 26, 2018 to discuss the results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. Conference Call details: Call Date/Time: Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:30 am ET

[email protected] EXHIBIT 1 NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30,

2018

(unaudited) December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,731 $ 27,086 Restricted cash - 10,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,832 2,357 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,087 3,022 Due from related parties, current 12,420 20,086 Total current assets 39,070 62,551 Vessels, net 345,166 356,220 Intangible assets 20,913 22,318 Deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net 12,108 12,893 Due from related parties, non-current 2,565 2,565 Total non-current assets 380,752 393,996 Total assets $ 419,822 $ 456,547 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,414 $ 1,999 Accrued expenses 757 572 Deferred revenue 1,731 1,731 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs and discount 682 675 Total current liabilities 5,584 4,977 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs and discount 195,491 195,839 Total non-current liabilities 195,491 195,839 Total liabilities $ 201,075 $ 200,816 Commitments and contingencies - - Total Partners' capital Common Unitholders (20,947,418 units and 19,354,498 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 214,488 225,742 Subordinated Series A Unitholders (zero units and 1,592,920 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) - 24,992 General Partner (427,499 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and at December 31, 2017, respectively) 4,259 4,997 Partners' capital 218,747 255,731 Total liabilities and Partners' capital $ 419,822 $ 456,547 NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit amounts) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

(unaudited) Revenue (includes related party revenue of $5,714 and $10,581 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, and $4,075 and $5,231 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively) $ 20,790 $ 18,510 $ 40,569 $ 39,610 Time charter expenses (311 ) (284 ) (539 ) (569 ) Direct vessel expenses (1,048 ) (995 ) (2,245 ) (1,775 ) Management fees (entirely through related party transactions) (5,187 ) (5,187 ) (10,251 ) (10,317 ) General and administrative expenses (801 ) (630 ) (1,607 ) (1,354 ) Depreciation and amortization (5,720 ) (6,259 ) (11,888 ) (12,552 ) Interest income 119 5 133 11 Interest expenses and finance cost (3,806 ) (3,203 ) (7,244 ) (6,334 ) Loss on Sale of Asset - - (32,444 ) - Other income/ (expense), net 250 3 234 (258 ) Net income/ (loss) $ 4,286 $ 1,960 $ (25,282 ) $ 6,462 Earnings/ (Loss) attributable to: Common unit holders $ 4,200 $ 918 $ (22,575 ) $ 3,026 Subordinated Series A unit holders $ - $ 146 $ (2,203 ) $ 482 Subordinated unit holders $ - $ 856 $ - $ 2,827 General Partner $ 86 $ 40 $ (504 ) $ 127 Earnings/ (Loss) per unit (basic and diluted) Common unitholders $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ (1.16 ) $ 0.30 Subordinated Series A unitholders $ - $ 0.10 $ (1.49 ) $ 0.30 Subordinated unitholders $ - $ 0.10 $ - $ 0.30 General Partner $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ (1.18 ) $ 0.30 NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Six Month

Period ended

June 30,

2018

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30,

2017

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss)/ income $ (25,282 ) $ 6,462 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/ income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,888 12,552 Amortization of deferred finance fees 683 690 Amortization of drydock and special survey costs 2,245 1,775 Loss on Sale of Assets 32,444 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 405 (2,153 ) Payments for drydocking (3,314 ) (3,510 ) Decrease in accounts receivable 441 147 Decrease / (increase) in due from/ to related parties, current 6,510 (3,940 ) Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable 87 (300 ) Increase in accrued expenses 9 140 Decrease in due from related parties, non-current - (2,565 ) Decrease in deferred revenue - (1,326 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,116 $ 7,972 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of vessels (44,950 ) - Net proceeds from sale of assets 16,206 - Net cash used in investing activities $ (28,744 ) $ - FINANCING ACTIVITIES Loan repayment (1,025 ) (1,025 ) Dividend paid (11,702 ) (18,049 ) Proceeds from issuance of general partner units - 84 Proceeds from issuance of common units - 4,004 Net cash used in financing activities $ (12,727 ) $ (14,986 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,355 ) (7,014 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 37,086 $ 52,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,731 $ 45,777 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash interest paid $ 6,483 $ 5,692 EXHIBIT 2 Owned Vessels as of June 30, 2018 Type Built Capacity (DWT) Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 Nave Galactic VLCC 2009 297,168 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 Option Vessels(1) Type Built Capacity (DWT) Expiration Date Nave Buena Suerte VLCC 2011 297,491 November 18, 2018

Nave Neutrino VLCC 2003 298,287 November 18, 2018 Nave Electron VLCC 2002 305,178 November 18, 2018 (1) Navios Midstream has options, to acquire up to three VLCCs at fair market value from Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation until November 18, 2018. EXHIBIT 3 Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 1. EBITDA EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Midstream's results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('U.S. GAAP'). EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization and before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA in this document represents EBITDA excluding loss on sale of vessel, as described under 'Financial Highlights'. Adjusted net (loss)/ income and Adjusted (losses)/ earnings per unit (basic and diluted) represent Net (loss)/ income and (losses)/ earnings per unit (basic and diluted), excluding certain item as described under 'Financial Highlights'. We use Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measure and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization of deferred finance costs and other related expenses; and (v) gain/ loss on sale of assets. Navios Midstream believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Midstream's ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Midstream also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Midstream's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Midstream's performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. 2. Operating Surplus Operating Surplus represents net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash interest expense and estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. Maintenance and replacement capital expenditures are those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, Navios Midstream's capital assets. Operating Surplus is a quantitative measure used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership's ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Operating Surplus is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. 3. Available Cash Available Cash generally means for each fiscal quarter, all cash on hand at the end of the quarter: less the amount of cash reserves established by the Board of Directors to:

provide for the proper conduct of Navios Midstream's business (including reserve for maintenance and replacement capital expenditures);

comply with applicable law, any of Navios Midstream's debt instruments, or other agreements; or

provide funds for distributions to the unitholders and to the general partner for any one or more of the next four quarters;

plus all cash on hand on the date of determination of available cash for the quarter resulting from working capital borrowings made after the end of the quarter. Working capital borrowings are generally borrowings that are made under any revolving credit or similar agreement used solely for working capital purposes or to pay distributions to partners. Available Cash is a quantitative measure used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership's ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Available cash is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. 4.Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash from Operating Activities Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

($ '000)

(unaudited) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

($ '000)

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

($ '000)

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

($ '000)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,868 $ 6,825 $ 26,116 $ 7,972 Net increase/ (decrease) in operating assets 7,120 1,788 (4,042 ) 12,021 Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities 409 947 (96 ) 1,486 Net interest cost 3,687 3,198 7,111 6,323 Amortization of deferred finance cost and bond premium (343 ) (346 ) (683 ) (690 ) Loss on sale of vessel - - (32,444 ) - EBITDA $ 14,741 $ 12,412 $ (4,038 ) $ 27,112 Loss on sale of vessel - - 32,444 - AdjustedEBITDA 14,741 $ 12,412 $ 28,406 $ 27,112 Cash interest paid $ (3,419 ) $ (2,915 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (5,692 ) Cash interest income 119 12 142 19 Maintenance and replacement capital expenditures $ (2,576 ) $ (2,461 ) $ (5,378 ) $ (4,922 ) Operating Surplus $ 8,865 $ 7,048 $ 16,687 $ 16,517 Cash distribution paid relating to the first six months - - (2,671 ) (9,022 ) Cash reserves $ (6,193 ) $ 1,983 $ (11,344 ) $ 1,536 Available cash for distribution $ 2,672 $ 9,031 $ 2,672 $ 9,031 Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

($ '000)

(unaudited) Three Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

($ '000)

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2018

($ '000)

(unaudited) Six Month

Period ended

June 30, 2017

($ '000)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,868 $ 6,825 $ 26,116 $ 7,972 Net cash used in investing activities $ (424 ) $ - $ (28,744 ) $ - Net cash used in financing activities $ (3,183 ) $ (9,310 ) $ (12,727 ) $ (14,986 ) Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP Attachments Original document

