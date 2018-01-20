Navy Federal to Support Eligible Members During Government Shutdown

Navy
Federal Credit Union has announced a plan to cover direct deposit
for eligible members as the government
shutdown goes into effect on January 20. The credit union is
offering assistance to Active Duty military, Coast Guard and DoD
civilian members who have an established direct deposit with Navy
Federal. Those members can opt in to a special program and receive
coverage of their direct deposit of net pay if they’re affected.
“Our members are part of an important community,” said Tynika Wilson,
senior vice president of debit card and fund services at Navy Federal.
“They protect our freedoms, so it’s vital we do the right thing by
covering their paychecks.”
Program registration begins today on Navy
Federal’s website, in branches or by phone at 1-888-842-6328. Wilson
urged eligible members to register so their pay is covered. Members
impacted by the shutdown who don’t meet the eligibility requirements
should visit a branch or call to discuss their situation with a
representative.
“We make sure our members are well prepared and taken care of,” said
Wilson. “This is just one more way we can offer our support.” Navy
Federal helped its members in similar situations in April 2011 and
September 2013.
About Navy Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more
than $90 billion in assets, 7 million members, 311 branches and a
workforce of over 15,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves
all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans,
civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional
information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005031/en/