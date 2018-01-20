Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navy Federal to Support Eligible Members During Government Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 02:35pm CET

Navy Federal Credit Union has announced a plan to cover direct deposit for eligible members as the government shutdown goes into effect on January 20. The credit union is offering assistance to Active Duty military, Coast Guard and DoD civilian members who have an established direct deposit with Navy Federal. Those members can opt in to a special program and receive coverage of their direct deposit of net pay if they’re affected.

“Our members are part of an important community,” said Tynika Wilson, senior vice president of debit card and fund services at Navy Federal. “They protect our freedoms, so it’s vital we do the right thing by covering their paychecks.”

Program registration begins today on Navy Federal’s website, in branches or by phone at 1-888-842-6328. Wilson urged eligible members to register so their pay is covered. Members impacted by the shutdown who don’t meet the eligibility requirements should visit a branch or call to discuss their situation with a representative.

“We make sure our members are well prepared and taken care of,” said Wilson. “This is just one more way we can offer our support.” Navy Federal helped its members in similar situations in April 2011 and September 2013.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more than $90 billion in assets, 7 million members, 311 branches and a workforce of over 15,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53p YWCA EARLY LEARNING PROGRAM : Plans Weeklong Celebration of School Choice
07:51p MILE HIGH ACADEMY : to Celebrate School Choice During Rival Basketball Matchup at Denver Pepsi Center
07:31p EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil marks 90 years in Kingdom; Middle East of strategic importance, says CEO
07:31p SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY : introduces e-bill service
07:31p APPLE : to release software update to resolve iPhone slowdown
07:21p INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Plan to make Olli more accessible to everyone
07:14p ALSET ARRANGES $1.2-MILLION PLACEMENT, 1 : 3 rollback
07:08p QATAR INSURANCE SAQ : Weekly Market Report
07:04p ALSET MINERALS : 2,571,427 - share private placement
06:48p MANCHESTER UNITED : Martial grabs winner as United squeeze past Burnley
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
2BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
3APPLE : Apple's Shareholders to Reap Tax Windfall -- WSJ
4ADT : ADT : Shares Drop 12% Below IPO Price in Trading Debut -- 5th Update
5LONDON SUGAR : ADM in Takeover Move on Bunge -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.