Navy Selects Alion to Provide Training Systems Support

08/03/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

Alion Awarded $980M TSC IV to Provide Training Systems Support to NAWCTSD

The Department of Navy, Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Alion Science and Technology (Alion) an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Training Systems Contract (TSC) IV for noncommercial training systems, services, and content to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) in Orlando, Florida. This is a multiple-award ID/IQ contract with an approximate value of $980M and a period of performance of up-to-nine years.

The NAWCTSD Training Systems Contract (TSC) IV is the next generation of the longstanding, successful multiple-award contracts that enables the design, development, production, test and evaluation (T&E), and modification of training systems, as well as the delivery of training content and services. To be successful, NAWCTSD requires contractors that can provide rapid and comprehensive responses that meet the U.S. Navy’s mission and system requirements. Alion brings significant capability to this contract. We have delivered training systems and support services to the network of weapon systems development laboratories and Warfare Centers of Excellence (WCOE) throughout the last 16 years, enabling us to understand fleet requirements, and anticipate and mitigate risks. Our hands-on, practical experience with aviation, surface, and undersea training devices spans program management, software engineering, integration and interoperability engineering services including cross-platform training solutions, network engineering and installation and maintenance, equipping us to compete for delivery orders (DOs) across the broad scope of the TSC IV contract.

“Alion has been providing world class training systems to NAWCTSD since 2001, and the unique experience enabling us to meet the technical, and collaborative challenges of integrating disparate training systems into the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE),” said Steve Schorer, president and CEO of Alion. “We look forward to our continued partnership well into the next decade.”

About Alion Science and Technology

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2008 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.


