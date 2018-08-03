Navy Selects Alion to Provide Training Systems Support

Alion Awarded $980M TSC IV to Provide Training Systems Support to NAWCTSD
The Department of Navy, Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Alion
Science and Technology (Alion) an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite
Quantity (ID/IQ) Training Systems Contract (TSC) IV for noncommercial
training systems, services, and content to support the Naval Air Warfare
Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) in Orlando, Florida. This is
a multiple-award ID/IQ contract with an approximate value of $980M and a
period of performance of up-to-nine years.
The NAWCTSD Training Systems Contract (TSC) IV is the next generation of
the longstanding, successful multiple-award contracts that enables the
design, development, production, test and evaluation (T&E), and
modification of training systems, as well as the delivery of training
content and services. To be successful, NAWCTSD requires contractors
that can provide rapid and comprehensive responses that meet the U.S.
Navy’s mission and system requirements. Alion brings significant
capability to this contract. We have delivered training systems and
support services to the network of weapon systems development
laboratories and Warfare Centers of Excellence (WCOE) throughout the
last 16 years, enabling us to understand fleet requirements, and
anticipate and mitigate risks. Our hands-on, practical experience with
aviation, surface, and undersea training devices spans program
management, software engineering, integration and interoperability
engineering services including cross-platform training solutions,
network engineering and installation and maintenance, equipping us to
compete for delivery orders (DOs) across the broad scope of the TSC IV
contract.
“Alion has been providing world class training systems to NAWCTSD since
2001, and the unique experience enabling us to meet the technical, and
collaborative challenges of integrating disparate training systems into
the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE),” said Steve Schorer,
president and CEO of Alion. “We look forward to our continued
partnership well into the next decade.”
