Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council : TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF PENTYLA BAGLAN ROAD

05/21/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

21 May 2018

Port Talbot's Pentyla Baglan Road will be closed for three nights from May 25th so Wales and West Utilities (WWU) can carry out essential works on a gas leak.

Pentyla Baglan Road

The road will be closed to traffic approximately 50m east of 22 Pentyla Baglan Road for a distance of approximately 105m along its length.

The alternate route for vehicular traffic will be via A48 Heilbron Way, the A4241 Harbourside Road, Harbour Way, Afan Way and Seaway Parade.

Access for emergency services will be maintained.

The work will be carried out over what is expected to be three nights between 8.30pm and 6am so the road will be open to traffic during the day.

Disclaimer

Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:04:07 UTC
