Nebraska Corn Growers Association : Register Today for the 2018 Corn Grower Open!

05/18/2018 | 07:00pm CEST
May 18, 2018

Registration is now open for the 2018 Corn Grower Open. The 8th annual event will take place Friday, August 3rd, at the York Country Club. This year sign-in will begin at 9 AM with tee-off slated for 10 AM. Cost per person is $125 or $500 for a full team. If you do not have a full team, but would still like to play, submit your registration form and we will pair you up with one of our gracious sponsors. Completed forms may be mailed to the office or emailed to [email protected] Pre-payment is required. Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. All members are welcome!

If you know a business who would like to sponsor this event, please refer them to this FORM, or have them contact the office at (402) 438-6459.

Member Sign-Up Form

Sponsor Form

Disclaimer

Nebraska Corn Growers Association published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
