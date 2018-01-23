Nebraska Farm Bureau : Four Finalists Named in Nebraska Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet

OMAHA, NEB. - Chris Niemann of Dwight, Erin Norman of Crawford, Jason Perdue of York, and Brady Revels of Omaha advanced to the final round of the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Discussion Meet to be held at the next NEFB Annual Convention, Dec. 2-4, 2018.

Eleanor Aufdenkamp of North Platte was named first alternate and Luke Norman of Crawford is the second alternate.

Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other's contributions. Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on any number of agriculture-related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round. Finalists received the top scores of contestants after competing in three rounds of the discussion meet at the YF&R Conference, Jan. 19-20.

Niemann is a fourth-generation farmer who grows corn, soybeans, and raises beef cattle on his family farm in Butler County where he serves on his county Farm Bureau board. He and his wife, Ashely, have a son, 3-year-old Colton, who they hope will become the fifth generation to farm in their family.

Erin Norman is a Dawes County Farm Bureau board member and she serves on the YF&R Committee. Norman is a teacher at Chadron State College and is a registered dietician. She is currently working towards earning a PhD in public health. She lives on the family ranch with her husband, Luke, and their four children, Ada (7), Ben (5), Claire (3), and Axel (1).

Perdue is a York County Farm Bureau member who works for a family owned Ag Retail company that distributes crop protection products. He also serves as the York County Farm Bureau president and serves on the YF&R Committee. Perdue raises corn and soybeans, has a small cattle herd, and is a contract poultry farmer. He and his wife, Karah, have four children Annah (8), Lane (7), Bennett (4), and Jase (2).

Revels is a Douglas County Farm Bureau board member and serves on the YF&R Committee. He grew up on a family farm in Florida, but relocated to Nebraska when his job as a sales representative for an animal health company moved him to Omaha. He helps coach several area FFA judging teams and volunteers with the Nebraska State Dairy Contest. His wife, Katie, is a chiropractor.

Aufdenkamp is a Lincoln County Farm Bureau member and a graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. She is currently studying Agriculture Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her goals include becoming a high school ag teacher and FFA advisor. Aufdenkamp is heavily involved in her Collegiate Farm Bureau, livestock judging team, Collegiate Cattlemen, and NCTA Women in Ag.

Luke Norman is a member of the Dawes County Farm Bureau board. He runs a cow/calf ranch in Western Nebraska, is a feed salesman, and recently expanded the family business by selling registered Angus bulls. He ranches with his wife, Erin, and their four children, Ada (7), Ben (5), Claire (3), and Axel (1).

Finalists received a $50 prize and a chance to compete for $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet in New Orleans, La. in January 2019. Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are eligible to compete in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. For more information, visit www.nefb.org/yfr.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service and advocacy efforts. More than 61,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska's economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.