Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nerium International : Announces Settlement with Nerium Biotechnology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

After nearly three years of litigation, trial between Nerium International and Nerium Biotechnology was set to start on July 30th. Nerium International was looking forward to our day in court to address the frivolous claims against the Company as well as recover damages for NBI’s breaches of contract. Coming into the trial, we had already achieved a string of significant rulings in our favor including the denial of NBI’s motion for an injunction, the summary judgment ruling, and even some recent positive rulings since our last update.

We are pleased to announce that we were able to negotiate a favorable settlement with Nerium Biotechnology. There will be no further court hearings or rulings on this issue. As part of the settlement, the pending litigation with Nerium Biotechnology in Hong Kong is also resolved, which will allow us to expand our product offerings in that important market.

Nerium International’s executive team is pleased to inform you that we are moving forward with business as usual. Under terms of the agreement, Nerium International purchased Nerium Biotechnology's minority ownership interest in Nerium International at a great value. This allows us to take 100% control over the future of Nerium International and allowed us the opportunity to protect our brand partners’ businesses.

We are excited to move forward and have never been more confident in our future. With this distraction behind us, we will be able to focus fully on our cutting-edge portfolio of products and supporting our brand partners to help them continue to grow their business.

Nerium Executive Management Team

Jeff Olson, Founder & CEO

Deborah Heisz, Co-CEO

Bo Short, President

Brad Wayment, President Global Markets

Amber Olson Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer

Renee Olson, Chief Leadership Officer

Eric Haynes, Chief Legal Officer

Christi Clinger, Chief Operating Officer

Mark Nicholls, Chief Financial Officer

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American, Asia-Pacific and European markets. This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1.5 billion in cumulative sales after six years. Nerium International was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No. 1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News’ Global 100 List. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: https://www.nerium.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:24pCATERPILLAR : Procurement of MISCELLANEOUS ENGINES AND COMPONENTS - REPAIR, CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE, JANITORIAL, TIRES AND TUBES, PNEUMATIC, EXCEPT AIRCRAFT, TIRES, SOLID AND CUSHION, DIESEL ENGINES AND COMPONENTS, DIESEL ENGINES AND COMPONENTS - CATERPILLAR, GASOLINE
AQ
11:23pSUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23pBarnhart to Purchase Selinsky Force’s Rigging, Hauling and Crane Service
BU
11:22pCATERPILLAR : Purchase of a new Caterpillar or John Deere backhoe
AQ
11:22pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Summary of the Decisions 171st EGM
PU
11:22pQUAKER CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
11:22pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Elects Susan E. Skerritt to its Board of Directors
PU
11:22pTENABLE : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
11:21pPROTEO : Electronic Order No 108/18 - Case No. 64553/18 - PURCHASE OFFER (OC) N 030030000012018OC00113, whose purpose is the hiring of a specialized company to provide monthly and corrective preventive maintenance services for the Security System - Deteco, Proteo
AQ
11:21pWater meters
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT :, Liquid Telecom to Complete First Fibre Network From Cape to Cairo
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
5CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.