Nerium International : Announces Settlement with Nerium Biotechnology

After nearly three years of litigation, trial between Nerium
International and Nerium Biotechnology was set to start on July 30th.
Nerium International was looking forward to our day in court to address
the frivolous claims against the Company as well as recover damages for
NBI’s breaches of contract. Coming into the trial, we had already
achieved a string of significant rulings in our favor including the
denial of NBI’s motion for an injunction, the summary judgment ruling,
and even some recent positive rulings since our last update.
We are pleased to announce that we were able to negotiate a favorable
settlement with Nerium Biotechnology. There will be no further court
hearings or rulings on this issue. As part of the settlement, the
pending litigation with Nerium Biotechnology in Hong Kong is also
resolved, which will allow us to expand our product offerings in that
important market.
Nerium International’s executive team is pleased to inform you that we
are moving forward with business as usual. Under terms of the agreement,
Nerium International purchased Nerium Biotechnology's minority ownership
interest in Nerium International at a great value. This allows us to
take 100% control over the future of Nerium International and allowed us
the opportunity to protect our brand partners’ businesses.
We are excited to move forward and have never been more confident in our
future. With this distraction behind us, we will be able to focus fully
on our cutting-edge portfolio of products and supporting our brand
partners to help them continue to grow their business.
Nerium Executive Management Team
Jeff Olson, Founder & CEO
Deborah Heisz, Co-CEO
Bo Short, President
Brad Wayment, President Global Markets
Amber Olson Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer
Renee Olson, Chief Leadership Officer
Eric Haynes, Chief Legal Officer
Christi Clinger, Chief Operating Officer
Mark Nicholls, Chief Financial Officer
