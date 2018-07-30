Nerium International : Announces Top Executive Appointments to Global Leadership Team

Nerium International Founder and CEO Jeff Olson is honored to announce
the appointment of direct sales industry veterans Brad Wayment as the
company’s new President of Global Markets starting on August 24 and Mark
Nicholls, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Both Wayment and Nicholls
will report to Nerium International Co-CEO Deborah K. Heisz.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005477/en/
Left: Mark Nicholls, Nerium International CFO. Right: Brad Wayment, Nerium International President of Global Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are enthused about Brad’s role as President of Global Markets
leading our global skincare and wellness company. Brad has more than 15
years of executive leadership and consulting experience in the direct
selling industry — an asset to our fast-growing relationship marketing
company. With rapid growth, there is a need for his brand of proven
industry expertise,” said Heisz.
Wayment will lead in the role of overseeing global strategy and
directing all Nerium’s international operations throughout North
America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. “I’m thrilled for the
opportunity to join the Nerium family and lead the global markets
through this next growth phase. It is an honor to work with such a
talented management team and amazing field leadership,” said Wayment.
Wayment received his Master’s in Business Administration and Bachelor of
Arts in Spanish from Brigham Young University. He has previously worked
in the direct selling industry for multiple DSA Top 20 companies in
various executive roles.
“CFO Mark Nicholls comes to Nerium with a track record of strong
financial leadership in the direct sales business,” said Heisz.
Nicholls will direct finance teams at Nerium International’s global
headquarters in the United States and Nerium offices around the world.
“I am honored to be a part of the incredible relationship between the
Nerium team and the Brand Partners. In my new role as CFO of Nerium
International, I look forward to working with all aspects of the company
to provide a strong financial foundation that benefits all
constituencies,” said Nicholls.
Nicholls received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and
his Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Texas at
Arlington. His previous roles include being CFO at publicly-traded and
private companies, leading global treasury departments, and taxation
functions.
Nerium International is very excited for Wayment and Nicholls'
contribution to the future growth of the company and for their
leadership on the Nerium executive team.
About Nerium International
Based in Addison, TX, Nerium
International is a global relationship marketing company with
age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science.
Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales
records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin
American, Asia-Pacific and European markets. This unprecedented success
has allowed Nerium International to generate $1.5 billion in cumulative
sales after six years. Nerium International was recognized for its
historic growth by ranking No. 1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of
fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services
and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling
News’ Global 100 List. Led by an executive leadership team with vast
domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed
to providing an excellent product line based in real science and
providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and
outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For
more information, please visit: https://www.nerium.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005477/en/