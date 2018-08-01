NetJapan, Inc. :, Releases ActiveVisor™, an Enterprise Management Solution for System Administrators to Easily Manage NetJapan’s Flagship Backup and Recovery Product, ActiveImage Protector

NetJapan, Inc., publisher of backup, recovery, and virtualization
software solutions, announces the release of ActiveVisor, an enterprise
management solution for system administrators to manage ActiveImage
Protector backup agents.
ActiveVisor monitors and manages the state of ActiveImage Protector
agents in order for system administrators to maintain system continuity.
By collecting information from distributed agents over the network,
ActiveVisor provides a visual representation of overall system
protection; sends email notifications of client backup status; monitors
storage space availability of devices; and administers deployment of
agents, schedules, and tasks. System administrators save time and reduce
costs by managing ActiveImage Protector agent settings, providing peace
of mind that continuous and reliable backups are performed.
Features
-
Graphical Dashboard
The dashboard window provides a graphical
representation of computers on the network, OS types, and ActiveImage
protected client machines, and visually draws attention to the status
of task execution.
-
Add Managed Clients
You can select specific clients, and add them
as managed clients so you can monitor and manage agent tasks.
-
Managed Client Grouping
Clients can be grouped for management
purposes. Groups can be rearranged, if necessary, based on changes to
a systems configuration.
-
Detailed and Flexible Scheduling
Schedules may be configured
based on individual client requirements, or apply a predefined
scheduled template to deploy a pattern-based backup schedule to
batches of clients.
-
Monitor Agent Status and View Logs
ActiveVisor monitors task
status, task execution, and agent status. ActiveVisor can display task
execution logs for managed clients, and provides preemptive
information such as insufficient space for efficient storage
management.
-
Visual Alert
In the event of a system failure, ActiveVisor
provides table views illustrating where the failure occurred, so the
affected system can be recovered quickly.
-
Push Install
The Push Installer finds unprotected machines in the
domain or workgroup and remotely pushes ActiveImage Protector to the
client machine.
-
License Manager
License Manager provides centralized management
of ActiveImage protected clients, displays product key information,
list licensed client machines, and re-assigns licenses as needed.
ActiveVisor is provided at no additional charge to ActiveImage Protector
users who have valid annual maintenance contracts.
For more information about ActiveVisor, please visit: https://www.netjapan.com/en-us/#activevisor
