NetJapan, Inc. :, Releases ActiveVisor™, an Enterprise Management Solution for System Administrators to Easily Manage NetJapan’s Flagship Backup and Recovery Product, ActiveImage Protector

08/01/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

NetJapan, Inc., publisher of backup, recovery, and virtualization software solutions, announces the release of ActiveVisor, an enterprise management solution for system administrators to manage ActiveImage Protector backup agents.

ActiveVisor monitors and manages the state of ActiveImage Protector agents in order for system administrators to maintain system continuity. By collecting information from distributed agents over the network, ActiveVisor provides a visual representation of overall system protection; sends email notifications of client backup status; monitors storage space availability of devices; and administers deployment of agents, schedules, and tasks. System administrators save time and reduce costs by managing ActiveImage Protector agent settings, providing peace of mind that continuous and reliable backups are performed.

Features

  • Graphical Dashboard
    The dashboard window provides a graphical representation of computers on the network, OS types, and ActiveImage protected client machines, and visually draws attention to the status of task execution.
  • Add Managed Clients
    You can select specific clients, and add them as managed clients so you can monitor and manage agent tasks.
  • Managed Client Grouping
    Clients can be grouped for management purposes. Groups can be rearranged, if necessary, based on changes to a systems configuration.
  • Detailed and Flexible Scheduling
    Schedules may be configured based on individual client requirements, or apply a predefined scheduled template to deploy a pattern-based backup schedule to batches of clients.
  • Monitor Agent Status and View Logs
    ActiveVisor monitors task status, task execution, and agent status. ActiveVisor can display task execution logs for managed clients, and provides preemptive information such as insufficient space for efficient storage management.
  • Visual Alert
    In the event of a system failure, ActiveVisor provides table views illustrating where the failure occurred, so the affected system can be recovered quickly.
  • Push Install
    The Push Installer finds unprotected machines in the domain or workgroup and remotely pushes ActiveImage Protector to the client machine.
  • License Manager
    License Manager provides centralized management of ActiveImage protected clients, displays product key information, list licensed client machines, and re-assigns licenses as needed.

ActiveVisor is provided at no additional charge to ActiveImage Protector users who have valid annual maintenance contracts.

For more information about ActiveVisor, please visit: https://www.netjapan.com/en-us/#activevisor

Copyright Ⓒ 2018 NetJapan, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
