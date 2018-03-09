Netcracker Sponsors Champion Alpine Skier Andrew Kurka in 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Netcracker Continues Partnership with Exemplary Athlete for Team USA

Netcracker Technology today announced its support of 2018 Paralympic Alpine Skier Andrew Kurka. Netcracker has proudly sponsored Kurka since 2012.

The 2018 Paralympic games will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea from March 9-18. Kurka will be participating in the alpine skiing event which starts on March 10 and continues throughout the Games.

At his most recent appearance with Team USA, Kurka won a gold medal in men's downhill skiing at the 2017 World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Tarvisio, Italy.

"I'm extremely excited about the Games and I feel stronger than ever before," said Andrew Kurka. "Netcracker has played a major role in helping me get to where I am today, having supported me for so many years. I am proud to wear their logo as I compete for my country."

In addition to the Paralympics, Netcracker will sponsor Kurka at the Adaptive Spirit 2018 event, from April 5-8 in Vail, Colorado. The event, put on by the cable industry, generates a large portion of the operating budget for the U.S. National Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Teams each year. It raises funds that directly benefit the remarkable athleticism and competitive spirit of the U.S. National Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Teams.

Netcracker has been sponsoring Kurka at Adaptive Spirit since his first appearance at the competition in 2015.

"We are so proud to be a part of the Paralympic dream and, in particular, our industry's support for such an important and inspiring cause," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We look forward to watching Andrew and his teammates compete in South Korea."

