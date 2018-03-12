NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Again Sponsors Annual ROTH Conference, Provides Real-Time Event Coverage

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 30th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 11-14 in Dana Point, California.



To view live tweets, use the following hashtag search: #RothEvent2018

More than 4,500 attendees are gathering at this year's ROTH Conference to network with nearly 550 public and private companies in a variety of sectors, including business services; cleantech, industrial growth and solar; consumer; healthcare; oil & gas and metals & mining; and technology, Internet and media.

To keep the broader community up to date, NNW will leverage its extensive publishing and distribution network to provide a brief business description of each company as they begin presenting.

To view the full lineup of presenters, visit: http://NNW.fm/Roth2018

The Annual ROTH Conference provides an atmosphere that fosters business development opportunities, providing insight into a diverse field of emerging growth companies. Participants have access to live presentations, one-on-one small group meetings, thematic panel discussions, evening entertainment, and a variety of social events.

For real-time coverage, visit one of the links below.

NNW Newsroom: http://NNW.fm/Newsroom

Facebook page: https://www.Facebook.com/NNWMedia/





About NetworkNewsWire

