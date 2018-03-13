Neura CEO Amit Hammer Joins Forbes Technology Council

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Neura (http://www.theneura.com), the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for personalization of digital experiences, announced that its CEO, Amit Hammer, has joined the Forbes Technology Council, a hand-selected, invitation-only community of world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.



Hammer is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of business management and broad technical experience. Before joining Neura, he led several IoT connectivity businesses for Texas Instruments Inc. Hammer also served as an officer in the R&D department of the intelligence corps of the Israel Defense Forces. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and a M.Sc in Bio-Medical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

“I’m excited to join the team of Forbes Technology Council,” said Neura CEO Amit Hammer. “Contributing to Forbes will enable me to share valuable findings Neura has seen as a pioneer in leveraging AI to fuel personalization of digital experiences. I look forward to sharing how technology can affect critical KPIs.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Amit into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

About Neura

Neura is a technology company that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable mobile apps and Internet of Things (IoT) product companies to personalize and adapt to their customers’ preferences and needs by reaching them at precise, meaningful moments throughout their day. The result is increased engagement and growth, while reducing churn. The Neura AI platform utilizes its sophisticated hybrid AI engine, its mobile SDK, and a library of API calls to bring physical world intelligence into today’s most innovative apps and IoT products.

Founded in 2013, Neura is a privately held company backed by AXA Strategic Partners, Pitango Venture Capital, Liberty Israel Venture and Lenovo Group. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has its R&D operations in Herzliya, Israel. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn, or find more information at www.theneura.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit http//:www.forbescouncils.com.

Media Contact:

Robert van Gool

[email protected]

+1 415-505-2686