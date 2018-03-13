Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neura CEO Amit Hammer Joins Forbes Technology Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:35pm CET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Neura (http://www.theneura.com), the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for personalization of digital experiences, announced that its CEO, Amit Hammer, has joined the Forbes Technology Council, a hand-selected, invitation-only community of world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Hammer is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of business management and broad technical experience. Before joining Neura, he led several IoT connectivity businesses for Texas Instruments Inc. Hammer also served as an officer in the R&D department of the intelligence corps of the Israel Defense Forces. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and a M.Sc in Bio-Medical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

“I’m excited to join the team of Forbes Technology Council,” said Neura CEO Amit Hammer. “Contributing to Forbes will enable me to share valuable findings Neura has seen as a pioneer in leveraging AI to fuel personalization of digital experiences. I look forward to sharing how technology can affect critical KPIs.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Amit into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

About Neura
Neura is a technology company that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable mobile apps and Internet of Things (IoT) product companies to personalize and adapt to their customers’ preferences and needs by reaching them at precise, meaningful moments throughout their day. The result is increased engagement and growth, while reducing churn. The Neura AI platform utilizes its sophisticated hybrid AI engine, its mobile SDK, and a library of API calls to bring physical world intelligence into today’s most innovative apps and IoT products.

Founded in 2013, Neura is a privately held company backed by AXA Strategic Partners, Pitango Venture Capital, Liberty Israel Venture and Lenovo Group. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has its R&D operations in Herzliya, Israel. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn, or find more information at www.theneura.com.

About Forbes Councils
Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit http//:www.forbescouncils.com.

Media Contact:
Robert van Gool
[email protected]
+1 415-505-2686

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic
AQ
06:00pCANADA RARE EARTH : Receives a US$500,000 Fee for Optioning Certain of its Rights to Acquire a Completed Refinery
AQ
06:00pXCEL BRANDS : Announces the Expansion of the H Halston Brand into the Home Category
AQ
06:00pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY : to Present at 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
06:00pNorth American Cognitive Radio Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 15.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:00pING GROEP : completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision
GL
05:59pSouthern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC - Redemption Notice
PR
05:57pTEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pOLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.