Neuren Pharmaceuticals : announces investment and exclusive negotiation period

Neuren (NEU) - ASX Announcement

21 May 2018

Neuren announces investment and grant of exclusive negotiation period

Melbourne, Australia, 21 May 2018: Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) today announced that it has entered into advanced negotiations with an undisclosed pharmaceutical company in the United States, regarding a potential partnering arrangement for the development and commercialization of trofinetide. The parties have signed an Exclusivity Deed ("Deed") that provides for exclusive negotiations for a period of 3 months. Under the terms of the Deed, the other party will invest US$4 million to subscribe for 1,330,000 Neuren shares at A$4.00 per share, which is a premium of approximately 33% over the 10-day volume-weighted average share price. The parties have obligations to negotiate in good faith and use best endeavours to finalise formal transaction documents. If either party fails to complete the transaction, a break-fee of US$0.5 million will be payable to the other party, unless the other party has breached its obligations under the Deed.

About Neuren and trofinetide

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (Neuren) is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. Neuren has completed Phase 2 development of trofinetide for Rett syndrome and has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Fragile X syndrome. The programs for trofinetide in Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome have each been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration and Orphan Drug designation in both the United States and the European Union. Trofinetide is a synthetic analogue of a naturally occurring neurotrophic peptide derived from IGF-1, a growth factor produced by brain cells. In animal models, trofinetide exhibits a wide range of important effects including inhibiting neuroinflammation, normalizing the role of microglia, correcting deficits in synaptic function and regulating oxidative stress response.

Contact:

Dr Richard Treagus, Executive Chairman: [email protected];+61 417 520 509

Forward-looking Statements

This ASX-announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Neuren to be materially different from the statements in this announcement.

