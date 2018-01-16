Neustar Appoints Former Aspect and IBM Executive Kenneth Ewell as Vice President of Customer Success, Analytics Solutions

Neustar,
Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services,
today announced the appointment of Kenneth Ewell as Vice President of
Customer Success for its Analytics Solutions. Ewell will be responsible
for all client-related service delivery processes for Neustar’s
Marketing and Risk Solutions portfolios. He will spearhead the entire
customer service delivery process from onboarding through delivery and
integrate processes to drive customer success and strategic growth
objectives. He will report to Ted Prince, Senior Vice President of
Analytics Solutions.
Ewell has extensive technology and portfolio company experience in
service performance improvement, go-to-market strategy, organizational
design, operations and change management. Previously, he was SVP of
Worldwide Professional Services at Aspect, where he led the company’s
new and enhanced service delivery framework. Ewell has spent over 30
years in the consulting, customer service and strategic advisory
services fields within the telecommunications, technology and private
equity sectors.
“We’re excited to have Ken lead Neustar’s customer delivery and success
efforts to ensure our Analytics Solutions’ customers realize maximum
value,” said Ted Prince, Senior Vice President, Analytics Solutions.
“Ken’s experience across the software and technology sectors, coupled
with his strategic advisory knowledge, will undoubtedly offer a fresh
perspective that will allow us to improve upon our already strong
customer success model.”
“Neustar’s continued momentum and incredible client roster make it an
undeniable leader within the Marketing and Risk Solutions market, I look
forward to designing streamlined processes for even faster deployment to
keep pace with the remarkable growth of the company,” said Kenneth Ewell.
In his previous role at Aspect, Ewell was responsible for navigating a
significant business model shift from on-premise to a cloud-based model.
While at Waterstone Management Group, he served as Partner and advised
major technology clients and portfolio companies of private equity
firms. Ewell also spent several years at IBM Global Services and IBM
Business Consulting Services, where he managed IBM’s overall service
relationship in major accounts and delivered successful consulting
engagements.
