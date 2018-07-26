Log in
Nevada Gold & Casinos : Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

07/26/2018

The company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) the same afternoon to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. The call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 254-3590. International callers can access the call by dialing (323) 994-2093.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921. International callers can access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671; the pin number is 8454743. The replay will be available through August 2, 2018.

Disclaimer

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 21:46:05 UTC
Advertisement

