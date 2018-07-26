Nevada Gold & Casinos : PDF Version

Log in
07/26/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT:UWN) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2018 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 26, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

The company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) the same afternoon to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. The call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 254-3590. International callers can access the call by dialing (323) 994-2093.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921. International callers can access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671; the pin number is 8454743. The replay will be available through August 2, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'future,' 'intend,' 'plan,' and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings, and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nevada Gold & Casinos

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT:UWN) of Las Vegas, Nevada is a developer, owner and operator of 9 gaming operations in Washington (wagoldcasinos.com) and a local casino in Henderson, Nevada (clubfortunecasino.com).

Contacts:
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.
Michael P. Shaunnessy / James Meier
(702) 685-1000
Stonegate Capital Partners
Preston Graham
(972) 850-2001

Source: Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.

Disclaimer

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 20:31:50 UTC
