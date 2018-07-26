Nevada Gold & Casinos : PDF Version

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT:UWN) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2018 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 26, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



The company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) the same afternoon to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. The call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 254-3590. International callers can access the call by dialing (323) 994-2093.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921. International callers can access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671; the pin number is 8454743. The replay will be available through August 2, 2018.

About Nevada Gold & Casinos

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT:UWN) of Las Vegas, Nevada is a developer, owner and operator of 9 gaming operations in Washington (wagoldcasinos.com) and a local casino in Henderson, Nevada (clubfortunecasino.com).

