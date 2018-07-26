New Age Exploration : Results of Meeting

Results of the General Meeting of Shareholders
ASX Release | 26 July 2018
ASX Code | NAE
Results of the General Meeting of shareholders held 26 July 2018
The Meeting of shareholders of New Age Exploration Limited was held at Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the proxy summary below.
All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.
|
Resolution
|
For the resolutions
|
Against the resolutions
|
Proxy Discretion
|
Total
|
1.
|
147,280,574
|
-
|
125,000
|
147,405,574
|
2.
|
147,280,574
|
-
|
125,000
|
147,405,574
|
3.
|
160,780,574
|
-
|
125,000
|
160,905,574
The total amount of eligible votes in the Company at the date of meeting was 562,857,333.
