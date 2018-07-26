New Age Exploration : Results of Meeting

Results of the General Meeting of Shareholders

ASX Release | 26 July 2018

ASX Code | NAE

Dear Sir/Madam

Results of the General Meeting of shareholders held 26 July 2018

The Meeting of shareholders of New Age Exploration Limited was held at Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the proxy summary below.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.

Resolution For the resolutions Against the resolutions Proxy Discretion Total 1. 147,280,574 - 125,000 147,405,574 2. 147,280,574 - 125,000 147,405,574 3. 160,780,574 - 125,000 160,905,574

The total amount of eligible votes in the Company at the date of meeting was 562,857,333.

If any further information is required, please do not hesitate to contact this office.

Yours sincerely

Adrien Wing Company Secretary

New Age Exploration Limited Level 3, 480 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Phone: +61 3 8610 6494 Email:[email protected] ACN 004 749 508