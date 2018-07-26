Log in
New Age Exploration : Results of Meeting

07/26/2018 | 03:35am CEST

Results of the General Meeting of Shareholders

ASX Release | 26 July 2018

ASX Code | NAE

Dear Sir/Madam

Results of the General Meeting of shareholders held 26 July 2018

The Meeting of shareholders of New Age Exploration Limited was held at Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the proxy summary below.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.

Resolution

For the resolutions

Against the resolutions

Proxy Discretion

Total

1.

147,280,574

-

125,000

147,405,574

2.

147,280,574

-

125,000

147,405,574

3.

160,780,574

-

125,000

160,905,574

The total amount of eligible votes in the Company at the date of meeting was 562,857,333.

If any further information is required, please do not hesitate to contact this office.

Yours sincerely

Adrien Wing Company Secretary

New Age Exploration Limited Level 3, 480 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Phone: +61 3 8610 6494 Email:[email protected] ACN 004 749 508

Disclaimer

New Age Exploration Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 01:34:05 UTC
