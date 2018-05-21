ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when more and more people in the western world are suffering from health issues and where obesity is on the rise, many find it difficult to locate accurate information that brings true results. The fitness and weight loss industry in the U.S. alone generates more than $70 billion in annual revenue – yet more and more Americans suffer from chronic weight gain, poor health and poor diet.



New Belly Fat Burning Diet Book Released By Kyle Cooper “The Fat Decimator”





“There’s so much out there that’s myth,” Says Gunnery Sergeant Kyle Cooper, “We’re constantly being bombarded with tons of information… and most of it is at best ineffective and at worst downright counterproductive and even dangerous.”

Kyle Cooper, former marine Gunnery Sergeant and certified trainer is pleased to announce the global release of his innovative weight loss program known as the Fat Decimator. This weight-loss program is based on a chance meeting with a Korean medical student while serving in Afghanistan. This man introduced Gunny Cooper to a whole new way of looking at weight loss and health and it’s revolutionized the way that he trains his clients and how he’s been able to help tens of thousands of people regain the bodies they’ve desperately missed.

“For over a decade I trained marines in the traditional way,” Kyle notes, “It wasn’t until I was faced with a group of semi-out of shape National Guard soldiers that I began to see how our prescribed western techniques simply fell way short… and it got one of my men killed.”

Kyle was tasked with training a group of middle aged men who were called up to fight in the war. He quickly found that his routines – heavy cardio, limited diet and so on were having little or no effect. When a booby trapped cave cost him the life of one National Guard soldier who’s physical conditioning wasn’t good enough to get him free of danger, he took it hard and began to question everything Kyle thought he knew.

“Doctor Sam Pak introduced me to some amazing research based on ancient eastern traditions that have made the Asian world one of the healthiest and longest lived parts of the globe,” Kyle continues, “much of what Sam showed me flew in the face of western convention… but it was backed by independent clinical research so… I tried it out. And it worked better than I could have thought possible.”

After working with his soldiers and then coming home and meeting a woman who was on the brink of losing her life due to her weight and being able to help her turn her life around, Kyle has dedicated his life to sharing his remarkably simple and effective weight loss program with anyone who wants it. The information contained in the Fat Decimator program is truly unique, simple and tremendously effective.

What’s even more amazing is that Kyle isn’t charging huge amounts of money for his program. In fact, his video presentation which tells his story and exposes the truth that’s been hidden about the weight loss industry contains a host of useful information that any viewer can have for nothing.

To learn more about Kyle’s journey and how he’s helped more than 50,000 people, Click Here or the link below:

www.fatdecimator.com

Media Contact:

Fat Decimator

Kyle Cooper

Attn: Media Relations

917 S. Lusk Street, Suite 200,Boise, Idaho 83706

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19c934da-eb80-4b60-9647-06575fcb3997