New Century Healthcare : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS...

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited อ˰ߏᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1518)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Jason ZHOU (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. XIN Hong (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Mr. XU Han (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Ms. LIANG Yanqing

Mr. GUO Qizhi

Mr. WANG Siye Ms. ZHANG Lan

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. WU Guanxiong

Mr. SUN Hongbin Mr. JIANG Yanfu Dr. MA JingThere are three Board committees. The composition of the Board committees are set out below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. SUN Hongbin (Chairman) Mr. GUO Qizhi

Mr. JIANG Yanfu

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. WU Guanxiong (Chairman)

Ms. LIANG Yanqing

Dr. Ma Jing

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Jason ZHOU (Chairman) Mr. WU Guanxiong

Mr. JIANG Yanfu

Hong Kong, January 1, 2018