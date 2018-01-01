New Century Healthcare : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS...

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited อ˰ߏᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1518)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited are set out below:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Jason ZHOU (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. XIN Hong (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)
Mr. XU Han (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Ms. LIANG Yanqing
Mr. GUO Qizhi
Mr. WANG Siye Ms. ZHANG Lan
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. WU Guanxiong
Mr. SUN Hongbin Mr. JIANG Yanfu Dr. MA JingThere are three Board committees. The composition of the Board committees are set out below:
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. SUN Hongbin (Chairman) Mr. GUO Qizhi
Mr. JIANG Yanfu
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. WU Guanxiong (Chairman)
Ms. LIANG Yanqing
Dr. Ma Jing
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Jason ZHOU (Chairman) Mr. WU Guanxiong
Mr. JIANG Yanfu
Hong Kong, January 1, 2018
