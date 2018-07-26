Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Date: Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan will share new book "How Schools Work" at National Press Club Headliners Event September 20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 09:46am EDT

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arne Duncan, the former Secretary of Education under President Obama, will share his new book How Schools Work: An Inside Account of Failure and Success from One of the Nation's Longest Serving Secretaries of Education at a National Press Club Headliners Book Event on Thursday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m. in the Club's First Amendment Lounge.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

In How Schools Work, Duncan calls on his nearly three decades of experience working in education to demonstrate how and why our education system has remained broken for so long, and calls parents, teachers, and students to action to demand more of America's public schools. 

This event will feature a discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided for attendees. Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for the general public. When purchasing tickets for this event online, buyers will also have the option of purchasing copies of the book at check-out. To purchase tickets and copies of the book, please click here.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the non-profit affiliate of the Club, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books and memorabilia at home.

About the Author
Arne Duncan served as the Secretary of Education from 2009-2015, making him one of the longest serving members of President Barack Obama's cabinet. He has spent nearly three decades across all levels of education, from his mother's afterschool program on Chicago's Southside to CEO of the Chicago Public Schools. He currently sits on the board of Communities in Schools.

PRESS CONTACT:
Lindsay Underwood,
The National Press Club
[email protected] 
(202) 662-7561

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-date-former-education-secretary-arne-duncan-will-share-new-book-how-schools-work-at-national-press-club-headliners-event-september-20-300687152.html

SOURCE National Press Club


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pProfessional Aerospace Contractors Association to Host Briefing of Industry Between August 13-16
GL
04:11pPLAZA CENTERS N : Company conference Call (26.07.2018)
PU
04:11pCAI INTERNATIONAL : 7 practical steps to earn preferred shipper status
PU
04:11pTHE INSURER&RSQUO;S PERSPECTIVE : Richard Taylor managing director of HDI Global SE UK
PU
04:11pSHAKE SHACK : Eating my way through the UTC mall
AQ
04:11pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 95.75 Cents
PR
04:11pSENIORWELL : Expands Service to Ohio and Wisconsin
BU
04:10pMAPLE LEAF FOODS : Q2 sales, profit fall amid brand relaunch, lower pork prices
AQ
04:10pLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:10pPeerLogix Announces Worldwide Entertainment and Product Placement Rankings for Week Ending July 22nd, 2018
GL
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.