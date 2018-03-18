Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New German finance ministry pushes free trade at G20 meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 12:43pm CET
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin discusses Trump administration's tax reform proposal at the White House in Washington

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Germany's new finance minister Olaf Scholz warned on Sunday that protectionism could harm future economic prospects and said Germany would continue talks to dissuade the United States from imposing planned punitive steel and aluminium tariffs.

Scholz told reporters en route to his first meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors that he would underscore the importance of free trade for the global economy when he meets U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday.

The world economy is growing together "and it should stay together" said Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats, junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government.

Free trade had a decisive role to play in securing future economic growth, Scholz said, adding, "That's why it would be difficult if protectionism played a bigger role."

Scholz said Germany had a "clear position" on the planned U.S. tariffs, and hoped further discussions with U.S. officials could help avert a looming trade war with the European Union.

German and other EU officials are pushing back against plans announced earlier this month by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose duties on incoming steel and aluminium. He also threatened to levy a tax on European cars if the EU did not remove tariffs and trade barriers on a range of goods.

Merkel spoke by telephone on Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the proposed U.S. tariffs, and underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation on global trade.

The two leaders agreed to work on solutions for excess capacity in world steel markets within the framework of the G20 group of industrialised nations.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a member of Merkel's conservatives, will travel to Washington later on Sunday to press U.S. officials on the issue.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pFed's Thinking on Future Rate Increases Will Come Into Focus This Week
DJ
01:07pInvestors eye currencies for those most at risk in a trade war
RE
12:43pNew German finance ministry pushes free trade at G20 meeting
RE
12:16pTen years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
RE
11:34aPAYPAL : Investors in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies face hefty tax bills
AQ
11:29aConcerns Over Protectionism, North Korea Dominate Asean-Australia Summit
DJ
10:45aALL PRESIDENT XI'S MEN : China's New Government Braces for Trump
DJ
09:52aAustralia, Southeast Asian summit ends with rebukes against trade protectionism
RE
07:48aChina's Didi looks to raise $1.6 billion via asset-backed securities
RE
06:59aBaidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Ten years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
3OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
4DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Correction to story about VW's CEO comments on auto tariffs
5Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.