New Jersey Governor Gets Push Back From Fellow Democrats on Proposed Taxes

By Kate King

As New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gears up to present his first budget proposal Tuesday, some of the governor's fellow Democratic lawmakers have doubts about how he plans to pay for it.

Mr. Murphy, who took office in January, is expected to i ncrease spending to pay for the progressive policy agenda he proposed on the campaign trail, which includes fully funding the state's public schools and pension system, overhauling the commuter railroad and making community college free.

Some Democratic lawmakers, however, aren't sold on two new taxes Mr. Murphy has proposed to help pay for the spending increases: One on marijuana, which he is trying to legalize, and another on the state's millionaires.

The new taxes would augment revenue generated by growing the economy and closing corporate loopholes, the governor has said.

The dissent in his own party could threaten the speed at which Mr. Murphy, the state's first Democratic governor in eight years, can implement his agenda despite the Democrats being firmly in control of the state Legislature.

Republican lawmakers also have expressed concerns about Mr. Murphy's proposal to tax millionaires and legalize marijuana.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, said he is concerned that a millionaires tax would be too much in addition to the new federal tax law, which capped previously unlimited annual state and local tax deductions at $10,000 for individual and married filers. Mr. Sweeney previously sponsored several bills that would have raised income taxes on New Jersey residents earning more than $1 million, all of which were blocked by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

"We're going to jack up people's taxes and they can't write it off?" Mr. Sweeney asked. "The game changed when Washington passed this so-called tax cut."

Instead of a tax on millionaires, Mr. Sweeney has proposed raising the state's top corporate income tax to 12% from 9%, but only on businesses earning more than $1 million annually. He said the tax would affect about 2,375 companies and generate more than $650 million in additional revenue for the state, which he proposed spending on educational and environmental programs.

The governor told reporters last week that he was intrigued by Mr. Sweeney's proposal but wanted more details, including about how it would affect small businesses. Mr. Murphy said he didn't see it as a substitute for a millionaires tax, but "perhaps as an additional weapon at our disposal."

At the same time, other Democratic lawmakers are balking at Mr. Murphy's proposal to legalize marijuana, which he has said could generate more than $300 million in tax revenue. Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter said she was concerned about how legalizing marijuana would affect urban residents' health and job prospects.

"Any job you go for, especially in health care, you're doing a drug screen," she noted.

A spokesman for the governor said he is still committed to legalizing marijuana. Mr. Sweeney said he strongly supports legalization but acknowledged that he doesn't yet have enough support from his Democratic caucus.

Lower sales-tax revenue also is putting pressure on the coming budget, which must be finalized by June 30. New Jersey's sales-tax rate dropped to 6.625% in January, down from 7% two years ago, as part of a tax-cut deal passed by Mr. Christie and the state legislature in 2016 that was projected to cost the state budget $575 million by fiscal 2022.

Mr. Murphy promised to boost the state's public-pension contributions, but hasn't disclosed how big of a payment he will propose for next fiscal year. This year's $34.7 billion budget included $2.5 billion for public-employee pensions.

Public polls routinely find that New Jersey residents are unhappy with the state's high taxes. But a poll published earlier this month by the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University suggested residents might be willing to pay a bit more for certain programs proposed by Mr. Murphy.

Nearly 80% of the poll's respondents said they pay too much in state and local taxes. But a majority said they would be willing to pay a small increase in their state taxes to support free community college and universal-pre kindergarten as well as increased funding for public schools, transportation and the pension system.