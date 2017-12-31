New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden., Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 2 595 454 Series A shares to a total of 2 594 454 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 31 December 2017, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2 128 420 220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these 480 307 330 are Series A shares and 1 648 112 890 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 645 118 619 based on the number of registered shares.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs about 95,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2016 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 302 billion (EUR 31,9 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 p.m. CET on 31 December 2017.

