New Online HACCP Courses from Alchemy Ensure Food Companies Meet Compliance with Ease

Alchemy Systems, the global leader in food safety training, today
launched Alchemy Academy’s Basic
HACCP eLearning course. The International HACCP Alliance-approved
course is the first of three interactive, online HACCP training courses
for food safety professionals. The industry’s first all-online Advanced
HACCP course and HACCP for Juice/Beverage course will be available in
May.
“Alchemy’s new HACCP courses are ideal for food safety professionals
interested in a better understanding of the development, implementation,
and maintenance of Food Safety HACCP programs,” said Jeff Chilton,
Alchemy vice president of professional services. “However, finding the
time and budget to travel away from their facility for an instructor-led
course is a challenge. Now, they can take Alchemy’s all-online course
whenever it’s convenient to them and their company.”
Alchemy’s HACCP course developers and instructors have decades of
experience working in the food processing industry, with hands-on
experience managing food safety and quality assurance plans. All four of
the major GFSI-approved food safety standards – SQF, BRC, FSSC 22000,
and IFS – require facilities to implement an effective Food Safety Plan
based on CODEX HACCP requirements.
“One reason I recommend Alchemy eLearning courses is that the self-paced
training lets you to go back and actually absorb the information,
instead of having it thrown at you once, forcing you to rapidly take
notes,” said Phalone Clayton of Red Diamond Coffee and Tea.
The HACCP course topics include USDA and FDA regulatory requirements,
the five preliminary steps and seven principles of HACCP, validation and
reassessment processes for HACCP systems, the 14 key elements of HACCP
implementation, and measuring success and effectiveness of HACCP
implementation.
Alchemy’s new HACCP courses complement a growing food safety library
that includes:
The only all online Preventive Controls for Human Food (PCQI) course
approved by the FSPCA;
SQFI’s official Implementing SQF and Quality online courses and exams;
and
The only food safety Internal Auditing courses.
