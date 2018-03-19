Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Online HACCP Courses from Alchemy Ensure Food Companies Meet Compliance with Ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:22pm CET

International HACCP Alliance-approved courses eliminate expensive travel and time away

Alchemy Systems, the global leader in food safety training, today launched Alchemy Academy’s Basic HACCP eLearning course. The International HACCP Alliance-approved course is the first of three interactive, online HACCP training courses for food safety professionals. The industry’s first all-online Advanced HACCP course and HACCP for Juice/Beverage course will be available in May.

“Alchemy’s new HACCP courses are ideal for food safety professionals interested in a better understanding of the development, implementation, and maintenance of Food Safety HACCP programs,” said Jeff Chilton, Alchemy vice president of professional services. “However, finding the time and budget to travel away from their facility for an instructor-led course is a challenge. Now, they can take Alchemy’s all-online course whenever it’s convenient to them and their company.”

Alchemy’s HACCP course developers and instructors have decades of experience working in the food processing industry, with hands-on experience managing food safety and quality assurance plans. All four of the major GFSI-approved food safety standards – SQF, BRC, FSSC 22000, and IFS – require facilities to implement an effective Food Safety Plan based on CODEX HACCP requirements.

“One reason I recommend Alchemy eLearning courses is that the self-paced training lets you to go back and actually absorb the information, instead of having it thrown at you once, forcing you to rapidly take notes,” said Phalone Clayton of Red Diamond Coffee and Tea.

The HACCP course topics include USDA and FDA regulatory requirements, the five preliminary steps and seven principles of HACCP, validation and reassessment processes for HACCP systems, the 14 key elements of HACCP implementation, and measuring success and effectiveness of HACCP implementation.

Alchemy’s new HACCP courses complement a growing food safety library that includes:

  • The only all online Preventive Controls for Human Food (PCQI) course approved by the FSPCA;
  • SQFI’s official Implementing SQF and Quality online courses and exams; and
  • The only food safety Internal Auditing courses.

Learn more about Alchemy’s online HACCP courses.

About Alchemy Systems

Alchemy is the global leader in innovative solutions that help food and retail companies engage with their workforces to drive productivity and safety. More than 3 million frontline workers at 50,000 locations use Alchemy’s tailored learning, communications, and performance programs to safeguard food, reduce workplace injuries, and improve operations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aAO SMITH : A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment
PR
10:01aVerizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty
GL
10:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces a Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Who Acquired Straight Path Common Stock
PR
10:01aPGIM REAL ESTATE FINANCE : and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio
BU
10:01aFIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Partners with Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research
BU
10:01aEntrust Datacard Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation
BU
10:01aCLARIANT : Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items
GL
10:01aDesktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million
BU
10:01aNXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation
GL
09:59aMATERION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5DEUTSCHE POST : Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.