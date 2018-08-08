New Relic : Signs Definitive Agreement to Establish Japanese Joint Venture with Japan

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, August 8, 2018 - New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of

real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced it has signed a definitive

agreement to establish a new joint venture in Tokyo, Japan, known as New Relic K.K.. The joint

venture will enable New Relic to meet the demands of the growing number of companies in

Japan that are looking to solve business-critical issues around mastering the complexity of

modern software.

Japanese businesses are increasingly embracing the cloud for the scale and agility necessary

to compete in the digital era. According to Gartner, public cloud services end-user spending in

Japan will increase to $9.7 billion in 2022 (1). New Relic helps companies accelerate their adoption

of the public cloud by dramatically reducing the risk of migrating production applications to the

cloud.

New Relic currently serves global customers such as Airbnb, Citrix, Condé Nast, Github, Japan

Taxi, Major League Baseball, Norwegian Cruise Line, Pivotal, Rakuten, Sansan, and Trek

Bikes.

New Relic K.K. will be a joint venture between New Relic, Inc. and Japan Cloud. Japan Cloud

partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese market. The

founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan joint ventures for Salesforce, Concur,

Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan.

'New Relic is honored to have seen early success supporting innovative companies across

Japan with their critical digital initiatives,' said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. 'Japan

Cloud's deep experience growing enterprise SaaS businesses in the region will help us

accelerate our momentum in this exciting market.'

'We are extremely excited to partner with New Relic, a leader for providing real-time

performance insights and helping businesses innovate faster,' said Aruna Basnayake, CEO,

Japan Cloud. 'With our proven experience and New Relic's best-in-class technology, we believe

that New Relic will have great success in Japan and provide businesses with critical solutions in

the age of digital transformation.'

Additional information

For more information, please visit: newrelic.com/japan and our blog post.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements, as that term is defined under the

federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's presence

in Japan, including its establishment of a joint venture with Japan Cloud and the benefits and

success of the potential joint venture, such as its ability to help organizations in the Japanese

market. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking

statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are

subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may

cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could

affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press

release is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in New

Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions 'Risk Factors' and

'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.'

Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website

at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation

and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese

market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan joint ventures for Salesforce,

Concur, Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. Learn more

at japancloud.co.jp.

1 - Gartner, Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2016-2022, 2Q18 Update, Published 31 July 2018

- ID G00343437