New Relic : Signs Definitive Agreement to Establish Japanese Joint Venture with Japan

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, August 8, 2018 - New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of
real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced it has signed a definitive
agreement to establish a new joint venture in Tokyo, Japan, known as New Relic K.K.. The joint
venture will enable New Relic to meet the demands of the growing number of companies in
Japan that are looking to solve business-critical issues around mastering the complexity of
modern software.
Japanese businesses are increasingly embracing the cloud for the scale and agility necessary
to compete in the digital era. According to Gartner, public cloud services end-user spending in
Japan will increase to $9.7 billion in 2022 (1). New Relic helps companies accelerate their adoption
of the public cloud by dramatically reducing the risk of migrating production applications to the
cloud.
New Relic currently serves global customers such as Airbnb, Citrix, Condé Nast, Github, Japan
Taxi, Major League Baseball, Norwegian Cruise Line, Pivotal, Rakuten, Sansan, and Trek
Bikes.
New Relic K.K. will be a joint venture between New Relic, Inc. and Japan Cloud. Japan Cloud
partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese market. The
founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan joint ventures for Salesforce, Concur,
Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan.
'New Relic is honored to have seen early success supporting innovative companies across
Japan with their critical digital initiatives,' said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. 'Japan
Cloud's deep experience growing enterprise SaaS businesses in the region will help us
accelerate our momentum in this exciting market.'
'We are extremely excited to partner with New Relic, a leader for providing real-time
performance insights and helping businesses innovate faster,' said Aruna Basnayake, CEO,
Japan Cloud. 'With our proven experience and New Relic's best-in-class technology, we believe
that New Relic will have great success in Japan and provide businesses with critical solutions in
the age of digital transformation.'
Additional information
For more information, please visit: newrelic.com/japan and our blog post.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements, as that term is defined under the
federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's presence
in Japan, including its establishment of a joint venture with Japan Cloud and the benefits and
success of the potential joint venture, such as its ability to help organizations in the Japanese
market. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking
statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are
subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may
cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could
affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press
release is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in New
Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions 'Risk Factors' and
'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.'
Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website
at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation
and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Japan Cloud
Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese
market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan joint ventures for Salesforce,
Concur, Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. Learn more
at japancloud.co.jp.
1 - Gartner, Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2016-2022, 2Q18 Update, Published 31 July 2018
- ID G00343437