New Research Coverage Highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Forestar Group, Unum Group, 22nd Century Group, Chevron, and The Michaels Companies — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 22nd Century Group, Inc (NYSE:XXII), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (KALV) REPORT OVERVIEW

KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1.13MM vs $0.20MM (up 472.08%) and basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs -$5.98. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2017 vs April 30th, 2016, KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1.50MM vs $2.13MM (down 29.49%) and basic earnings per share -$4.47 vs -$26.17.

FORESTAR GROUP INC (FOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Forestar Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Forestar Group reported revenue of $33.14MM vs $47.21MM (down 29.81%) and basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $0.23 (up 365.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Forestar Group reported revenue of $197.31MM vs $218.58MM (down 9.73%) and basic earnings per share $1.40 vs -$6.22. Forestar Group is expected to report earnings on March 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

UNUM GROUP (UNM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unum Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Unum Group reported revenue of $2,839.20MM vs $2,796.50MM (up 1.53%) and basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $1.07 (up 11.21%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Unum Group reported revenue of $11,286.80MM vs $11,046.50MM (up 2.18%) and basic earnings per share $4.39 vs $3.96 (up 10.86%). Unum Group is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.54 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC (XXII) REPORT OVERVIEW

22nd Century Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, 22nd Century Group reported revenue of $4.53MM vs $3.10MM (up 46.27%) and basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, 22nd Century Group reported revenue of $12.28MM vs $8.52MM (up 44.10%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.16. 22nd Century Group is expected to report earnings on March 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.07 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2018.

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chevron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chevron reported revenue of $37,616.00MM vs $31,497.00MM (up 19.43%) and basic earnings per share $1.65 vs $0.22 (up 650.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chevron reported revenue of $141,722.00MM vs $114,472.00MM (up 23.80%) and basic earnings per share $4.88 vs -$0.27. Chevron is expected to report earnings on April 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.20 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. (MIK) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Michaels Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, The Michaels Companies reported revenue of $1,240.20MM vs $1,227.21MM (up 1.06%) and basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.37 (up 18.92%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, The Michaels Companies reported revenue of $5,197.29MM vs $4,912.78MM (up 5.79%) and basic earnings per share $1.84 vs $1.75 (up 5.14%). The Michaels Companies is expected to report earnings on March 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.57 and is expected to report on March 22nd, 2018.

