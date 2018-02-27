Log in
New Research Coverage Highlights Orbital ATK, Imperva, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Flagstar, W.R. Grace, and ChromaDex — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

02/27/2018 | 01:41pm CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC), W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC), W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ORBITAL ATK, INC. (OA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Orbital ATK's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Orbital ATK reported revenue of $1,348.00MM vs $1,272.00MM (up 5.97%) and basic earnings per share $1.06 vs $1.12 (down 5.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Orbital ATK reported revenue of $4,764.00MM vs $4,455.00MM (up 6.94%) and basic earnings per share $5.39 vs $5.05 (up 6.73%). Orbital ATK is expected to report earnings on May 10th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.39 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OA

-----------------------------------------

IMPERVA, INC. (IMPV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imperva's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Imperva reported revenue of $83.89MM vs $68.41MM (up 22.64%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.36. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Imperva reported revenue of $264.46MM vs $234.30MM (up 12.87%) and basic earnings per share -$2.18 vs -$1.64. Imperva is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.28 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Imperva, Inc. (IMPV) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMPV

-----------------------------------------

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (PLAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dave & Buster's Entertainment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Dave & Buster's Entertainment reported revenue of $249.98MM vs $228.66MM (up 9.32%) and basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.26 (up 15.38%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Dave & Buster's Entertainment reported revenue of $1,005.16MM vs $866.98MM (up 15.94%) and basic earnings per share $2.16 vs $1.46 (up 47.95%). Dave & Buster's Entertainment is expected to report earnings on March 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.80 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2018.

To read the full Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLAY

-----------------------------------------

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. (FBC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Flagstar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Flagstar reported interest income of $140.00MM vs $106.00MM (up 32.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.71 vs $0.98 (down 27.55%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Flagstar reported interest income of $417.00MM vs $355.00MM (up 17.46%) and basic earnings per share $2.71 vs $2.27 (up 19.38%). Flagstar is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.66 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FBC

-----------------------------------------

W.R. GRACE & CO. (GRA) REPORT OVERVIEW

W.R. Grace's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, W.R. Grace reported revenue of $459.50MM vs $440.80MM (up 4.24%) and basic earnings per share -$1.81 vs $0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, W.R. Grace reported revenue of $1,716.50MM vs $1,598.60MM (up 7.38%) and basic earnings per share $0.16 vs $1.34 (down 88.06%). W.R. Grace is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.19 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GRA

-----------------------------------------

CHROMADEX CORPORATION (CDXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

ChromaDex's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, ChromaDex reported revenue of $6.08MM vs $3.94MM (up 54.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, ChromaDex reported revenue of $26.81MM vs $22.01MM (up 21.79%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.08. ChromaDex is expected to report earnings on March 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.07 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2018.

To read the full ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CDXC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Andrew Duffie, Media Department
Office: +1 667-401-0010
E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.



© GlobeNewswire 2018
