New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Esperion Therapeutics, and Yirendai — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI), Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI), Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. (SBLK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Star Bulk Carriers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Star Bulk Carriers reported revenue of $80.80MM vs $59.91MM (up 34.86%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.86. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Star Bulk Carriers reported revenue of $222.11MM vs $234.29MM (down 5.20%) and basic earnings per share -$3.24 vs -$11.71. Star Bulk Carriers is expected to report earnings on May 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.60 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION (IPGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

IPG Photonics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $361.06MM vs $280.12MM (up 28.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $1.42 (down 30.28%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $1,408.89MM vs $1,006.17MM (up 40.02%) and basic earnings per share $6.50 vs $4.91 (up 32.38%). IPG Photonics is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.28 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. (MLNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mellanox Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $237.58MM vs $221.68MM (up 7.17%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs $0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $863.89MM vs $857.50MM (up 0.75%) and basic earnings per share -$0.39 vs $0.38. Mellanox Technologies is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.77 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. (HOLI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hollysys Automation Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hollysys Automation Technologies reported revenue of $157.40MM vs $99.14MM (up 58.77%) and basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.17 (up 252.94%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Hollysys Automation Technologies reported revenue of $431.94MM vs $544.33MM (down 20.65%) and basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $2.00 (down 42.50%). Hollysys Automation Technologies is expected to report earnings on May 10th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.17 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ESPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Esperion Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Esperion Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.96 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

YIRENDAI LTD. (YRD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Yirendai's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Yirendai reported revenue of $227.54MM vs $131.47MM (up 73.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.86 (down 13.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Yirendai reported revenue of $466.37MM vs $209.09MM (up 123.05%) and basic earnings per share $2.72 vs $0.87 (up 212.28%). Yirendai is expected to report earnings on March 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.85 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

