New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cadence Design, Agenus, Foundation Medicine, Honeywell International, NeoPhotonics, and Citrix — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. (CDNS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cadence Design's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cadence Design reported revenue of $518.39MM vs $479.00MM (up 8.22%) and basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.25 (up 8.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cadence Design reported revenue of $1,943.03MM vs $1,816.08MM (up 6.99%) and basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.71 (up 5.63%). Cadence Design is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.12 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

AGENUS INC. (AGEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Agenus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Agenus reported revenue of $1.64MM vs $26.96MM (down 93.93%) and basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Agenus reported revenue of $42.88MM vs $22.57MM (up 89.95%) and basic earnings per share -$1.23 vs -$1.46. Agenus is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.58 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. (FMI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Foundation Medicine's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Foundation Medicine reported revenue of $52.84MM vs $26.33MM (up 100.70%) and basic earnings per share -$1.02 vs -$1.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Foundation Medicine reported revenue of $152.90MM vs $116.87MM (up 30.84%) and basic earnings per share -$4.50 vs -$3.25. Foundation Medicine is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.57 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (HON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Honeywell International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Honeywell International reported revenue of $10,919.00MM vs $10,078.00MM (up 8.34%) and basic earnings per share $1.70 vs $1.82 (down 6.59%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Honeywell International reported revenue of $40,534.00MM vs $39,302.00MM (up 3.13%) and basic earnings per share $2.17 vs $6.29 (down 65.50%). Honeywell International is expected to report earnings on October 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.86 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2019.

NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION (NPTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

NeoPhotonics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, NeoPhotonics reported revenue of $68.59MM vs $71.69MM (down 4.33%) and basic earnings per share -$0.41 vs -$0.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NeoPhotonics reported revenue of $292.89MM vs $411.42MM (down 28.81%) and basic earnings per share -$1.23 vs $0.00. NeoPhotonics is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.45 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. (CTXS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Citrix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Citrix reported revenue of $697.19MM vs $662.68MM (up 5.21%) and basic earnings per share $1.04 vs $0.18 (up 477.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Citrix reported revenue of $2,824.69MM vs $2,736.08MM (up 3.24%) and basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs $3.46. Citrix is expected to report earnings on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.68 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

