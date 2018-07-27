New Taawila Elementary School Opens This Fall at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The good life at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee keeps getting better with seven beautiful neighborhoods currently selling, incredible resort-style amenities, and now, a new onsite elementary school opening this fall. The state-of-the-art Taawila Elementary is part of the Menifee Unified School District and will provide phenomenal advantages to homeowners with children, including an impressive K–5 education; a safe, nurturing learning environment; and a location within walking distance of several Audie Murphy Ranch neighborhoods. Middle school and high school-aged residents enjoy access to the well-rated Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School.



Audie Murphy Ranch introduces new one and two story home designs by acclaimed homebuilders. These new neighborhoods offer spacious home designs with stunning mountain vista views, situated near winding trails that lead to a natural salt creek.





“Delivering an amazing lifestyle experience is at the center of everything we do at Audie Murphy Ranch and having the new Taawila Elementary School right on-site definitely furthers that goal,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Kids will be able to walk to school from some neighborhoods, and for others, it’s just a short drive from home. The convenience and peace of mind for parents will be unparalleled.”



Those interested in owning a home at Audie Murphy Ranch are encouraged to visit soon and tour individual neighborhoods’ model homes. For immediate details, go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com now.



Seven distinctive residential neighborhoods are currently selling at Audie Murphy Ranch with prices ranging from the high $300,000s to the high $400,000s. Each collection features stunning single-family detached homes built by the nation’s finest homebuilders.



Kingston by Meritage Homes showcases gorgeous one- and two-story designs ranging from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Smartly planned living spaces include three to six bedrooms; two and one-half to three and one-half baths; flex spaces; and two to three-car garages.



Savannah by Brookfield Residential offers exquisite one- and two-story floorplans that span from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to four baths and three-car garages. All designs include the luxury of Connected Home Technology.



Tribute by D.R. Horton features lovely one- and two-story home designs, including a unique multi-generational floorplan. Spanning from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet, the bright, open interiors showcase four to five bedrooms, three to four baths, and the convenience of a downstairs master bedroom.



Last chance to own at Province by Brookfield Residential, an elegant collection set in a dramatic gated setting. Gorgeous one- and two-story designs range from approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with light-filled living areas that include three to six bedrooms and two and one-half to four and one-half baths.



Dakota by Woodside Homes offers enchanting one- and two-story floorplans ranging from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet. Homes are highlighted by three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths, a game room, home management area, and included solar package.



The Ridge by Richmond American Homes features expansive one- and two-story designs ranging from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet with three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite; two and one-half to four and one-half baths; view locations and hundreds of personalization options.



Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes presents beautiful one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Open-concept interiors offer three to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, a versatile bonus room and included solar package.



The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.



Residents enjoy a vibrant, active lifestyle with access to an impressive array of recreational opportunities at Ranch House, The Plunge, Spirit Park, Sports Park, and Silver Star Park. Onsite amenities include an expansive recreation center, multiple swimming pools, tot lots, sports fields, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and much more.



Set near I-15 and I-215, residents appreciate that attractions and business centers in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino are within convenient reach.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit the I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd and travel west. Follow the signs to specific neighborhoods.



For more information, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.



Prices effective date of publication.



About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.



CONTACT:

Meagan Taylor – [email protected]

(949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c17a248-c1b8-403c-9746-ca52910c3a28