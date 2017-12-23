New York State Division of State Police : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest

On 12/21/17, State Police from the Latham barracks responded to a two-car property damage accident near exit 2, in the Town of Colonie. Operator Daniel Owens was following too closely behind another involved vehicle and struck that vehicle, when traffic came to a stop. He was found to be intoxicated and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He tested at .13% blood alcohol concentration. Owens was issued tickets and will answer to his charges on January 3, 2018, in the Town of Colonie Court.