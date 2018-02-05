Log in
New York State Division of State Police : Wellsville man arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

02/05/2018 | 10:25am CET
PRESS RELEASE

Wellsville man arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

SP Amity - On February 3, 2018, Troopers arrested Norman W. Grabbitt, 56 of Wellsville, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

Grabbitt was involved in a motor vehicle accident on County Road 40 in the Town of Clarksville. While interviewing Grabbitt, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected. SFSTs were conducted which he subsequently failed. He was arrested and transported to SP Amity for processing where he recorded a 0.18% BAC. He was released on tickets and is due in the Town of Clarksville Court on 2/21/2018 at 7:00 P.M.

New York State Division of State Police published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:24:10 UTC.

