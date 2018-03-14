New Zealand GDP Growth Disappoints Amid Hot Summer

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--New Zealand's economy grew by less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, with farm sector output wilting due to unusually hot weather, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. Economists had expected the economy to grow 0.8%.

"Growth was widespread across many service industries, with business services, and rental hiring and real estate services providing momentum," Statistics New Zealand's national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said.

Still, hot, dry weather had a negative impact on agriculture production, which fell 2.7%, Statistics New Zealand added.

Falling milk production resulted in lower dairy manufacturing and dairy exports. In contrast, meat manufacturing was up, keeping pace with export demand for meat products.

The softer-than-expected growth comes amid heightened political uncertainty in the final half of 2017, following the surprise election of a new center-left government.

Household spending and investment rose in the fourth quarter, the data showed. Household spending was up 1.2%, influenced by people eating out more and spending more on groceries and alcohol.

This resulted in better activity in the retail trade and accommodation industries, with activity in food and beverage services and supermarkets also increasing.

Imports of capital goods such as aircraft and factory equipment increased considerably in the quarter, putting some drag on growth.

