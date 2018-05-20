New Zealand Police : Police seeking information following Hamilton petrol station robbery

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Hamilton this morning.

About 5am, three men with weapons forced their way into Z Energy on Te Rapa Road.

The attendant activated a fog cannon and secured herself in a safe room.

The offenders stole two cash registers before leaving in a stolen grey Mazda Atenza, registration KLF25.

Thankfully, due to the shop attendant's quick actions, no one was hurt.

Anyone who may be able to identify the men pictured in CCTV images is urged to call Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre