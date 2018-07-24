Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand Police : Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay are putting road workers and the public at serious risk.

Road closure signs were stolen from the Eastbourne Street and Nelson Street intersection in Hastings several weeks ago.

Also over the weekend, traffic lights were smashed and batteries from inside them taken, along with about 20 road signs, from a Crosses Road worksite.

'Stolen road signs pose a risk to drivers and work crew, especially those that signal road closures and detours,' says Senior Sergeant Sam Park, Eastern District Police.

'It's nuisance offending that is not only a cost to local authorities, it puts motorists and workers in potential harm's way.'

If anyone has information about these thefts and damage they can contact their local Police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Disclaimer

New Zealand Police published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:54aUBS posts second quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, beats poll
RE
06:38aREINFORCING INSTITUTIONAL TIES : ACC delegation visits Central Bureau of Investigation, India
PU
06:18aASIAN AGRI : Supports National Oil Palm Replanting Program with High Quality Seeds
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aMOBILE BAYBEARS : BayBears make noise in seventh but can't climb back
PU
06:13aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay
PU
06:13aCITY OF KNOXVILLE TN : Wednesday Markets Booming on Market Square
PU
06:10aOil prices drop on worries about oversupply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices drop on worries about oversupply
3AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
4BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.