New Zealand Police : Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay

Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay are putting road workers and the public at serious risk.

Road closure signs were stolen from the Eastbourne Street and Nelson Street intersection in Hastings several weeks ago.

Also over the weekend, traffic lights were smashed and batteries from inside them taken, along with about 20 road signs, from a Crosses Road worksite.

'Stolen road signs pose a risk to drivers and work crew, especially those that signal road closures and detours,' says Senior Sergeant Sam Park, Eastern District Police.

'It's nuisance offending that is not only a cost to local authorities, it puts motorists and workers in potential harm's way.'

If anyone has information about these thefts and damage they can contact their local Police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

