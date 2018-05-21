Log in
New and Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

05/21/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        May       10.0   (3)   -3 
Wednesday 0945  Markit Mfg PMI Flash        May       57.0   (3)    56.5* 
          0945  Markit Services PMI Flash   May       54.2   (3)    54.6* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Apr       679K   (20)   694K 
                  -- percent change                  -2.2%         +4.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 19    220K   (14)   222K 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Apr       5.55M  (20)   5.60M 
                  -- percent change                  -0.9%         +1.1% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     May       20.0   (3)    26 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Apr      -1.5%   (20)  +2.6%** 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       98.8   (15)   98.8*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Apr Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at [email protected]

