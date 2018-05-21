New and Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 10.0 (3) -3 Wednesday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Flash May 57.0 (3) 56.5* 0945 Markit Services PMI Flash May 54.2 (3) 54.6* 1000 New Home Sales Apr 679K (20) 694K -- percent change -2.2% +4.0% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 19 220K (14) 222K 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.55M (20) 5.60M -- percent change -0.9% +1.1% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 20.0 (3) 26 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.5% (20) +2.6%** 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 98.8 (15) 98.8*** (Final) *End-Apr Reading **Revised Figure ***May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

