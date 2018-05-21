New and Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 10.0 (3) -3
Wednesday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Flash May 57.0 (3) 56.5*
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash May 54.2 (3) 54.6*
1000 New Home Sales Apr 679K (20) 694K
-- percent change -2.2% +4.0%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 19 220K (14) 222K
1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.55M (20) 5.60M
-- percent change -0.9% +1.1%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 20.0 (3) 26
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.5% (20) +2.6%**
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 98.8 (15) 98.8***
(Final)
*End-Apr Reading
**Revised Figure
***May Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
