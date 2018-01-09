Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New guidelines for the safe use of opioids to treat RLS set forth in major medical journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 12:50am CET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of heightened national concern about opioid abuse, new guidance is available to help health care providers safely prescribe opioids to treat restless legs syndrome (RLS).

The RLS Foundation

In an article published in the January issue of Mayo Clinic Proceedings, members of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of the Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) Foundation provide a clinical approach for appropriate use of opioids to treat refractory RLS.

"The Appropriate Use of Opioids in the Treatment of Refractory Restless Legs Syndrome" offers guidance to clinicians on safe and proper prescribing of opioids for RLS, how to assess patients for risk of addiction, and how to monitor opioid use over time.

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a chronic neurological disease characterized by an irresistible urge to move the legs, which can severely disrupt sleep. In the U.S., an estimated 2 to 3 percent of adults need clinical treatment for RLS.

While most RLS patients find initial relief from other medications, these medications often lose their effectiveness over time or cause serious side effects. Opioids, taken in relatively low total daily doses, can offer life-transforming relief for these patients.

"The quality of life of patients with severe RLS is very low. They have intense insomnia; they may have suicidal depression. Physicians should make appropriate use of opioids when other treatment options are ineffective," says Michael Silber, MB ChB, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota (an RLS Quality Care Center), and first author of the article. "We have published this paper so that both specialists and primary care physicians can feel more comfortable prescribing opioids to RLS patients, not feel that they are at risk as physicians in treating these patients, and help relieve their suffering."

The paper summarizes published clinical trials and case series that have shown opioids to be effective for treating RLS. The authors conclude that risk of addiction is relatively low for people who take opioids for RLS, given that much lower doses are used than for chronic pain conditions.

Recommendations include:

  • Before prescribing opioids, trying strategies to improve response to other medications and considering alternative therapies.
  • Assessing for risk of addiction and educating patients on responsible use. Providers are advised to have patients sign an "opioid contract" agreeing to take precautions such as not sharing the medication with others.
  • Starting with the lowest dose of opioids possible, and monitoring patients over time for effectiveness and safe use.

Watch: Mayo Clinic Proceedings video of Dr. Silber discussing the article.

The RLS Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of men, women and children who live with restless legs syndrome. Founded in 1992, the Foundation's goals are to increase awareness, improve treatments and through research, find a cure for RLS. The Foundation serves healthcare providers, researchers, 5,000 members and an estimated seven million individuals in the United States who have RLS. The Foundation has funded more than $1.6 million in RLS research. Learn more at www.rls.org.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-guidelines-for-the-safe-use-of-opioids-to-treat-rls-set-forth-in-major-medical-journal-300579507.html

SOURCE The RLS Foundation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01/08 SHOTSPOTTER : Jacksonville death toll troubling, but officials say there is hope
01/08 SATCOM : Registration Opens for The Next MilSatCom Asia Pacific Conference
01/08 RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS : Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics
01/08 THUNDERSOFT : Introduces E-Cockpit Solutions with Embedded Vision and Speech AI at CES 2018
01/08 Air Lease Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $550 Million of 2.50% Unsecured Senior Notes due 2021 and $700 Million of 3.25% Unsecured Senior Notes due 2025
01/08 USB-IF Introduces Fast Charging to Expand its Certified USB Charger Initiative
01/08 Samsung Electronics profit guidance misses expectations as won weighs
01/08 Samsung Electronics profit guidance misses expectations as won weighs
01/08 INTERFOR : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results on Febraury 8, 2018
01/08 MONTHLY DATA : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.