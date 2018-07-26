Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New lines, substations improve Wheatland Electric system reliability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

HAILEY, ID, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheatland Electric Cooperative is delivering more reliable power to South Kansas homes and businesses, thanks to new transmission lines and substations just placed into service. POWER Engineers Incorporated (POWER) provided Wheatland Electric the engineering design and other services to seamlessly coordinate work on two transmission and four substation projects needed to significantly improve system reliability.

0_int_R_pe-vert-rgb_N2.jpg


Wheatland Electric’s improvements were made in conjunction with major transmission upgrades by Mid-Kansas Electric Company, LLC in the same area, and include new 138 kV lines in the areas of Caldwell and Conway Springs. The improvements also include construction of new substations at Caldwell, Conway Springs and Rago. The work upgraded a fourth substation at Bluff City to accommodate the new 138 kV line.

“The new 138 kV lines provide a much more reliable source than the old lines and better support present and future power demands,” said Brian Tomlinson, POWER’s project manager for the work at Wheatland Electric. “The new lines, along with Mid-Kansas transmission additions, give local distribution substations two paths to deliver electricity, providing Wheatland Electric more flexibility for restoring power during an outage, such as during a storm, thereby improving reliability.”

The higher voltage lines also allow industrial power users to consider building in areas that previously could not support their needs for electricity.

Mid-Kansas announced in late June that it had placed its $65 million Harper-Milan Transmission Project in service in Kingman, Harper and Sumner counties. The 138 kV line includes 58.9 miles of new line from Harper to Milan, 12.6 miles of new line from Harper to Rago, 5.8 miles of rebuilt line between Milan and the Viola tie, and the new connection to Westar’s Viola Substation. The project also includes the new Bluff Creek Substation and modifications to the Harper and Milan substations.

POWER’s services included routing, siting and permitting support and engineering for the transmission lines and substations. POWER also provided material procurement, construction contracting and construction management of the project. As part of POWER’s team, Land Services Inc. performed the right-of-way acquisition for the project.

Janet Metzger
POWER Engineers
(208) 288-6132
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00pCINCINNATI FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:00pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:00pMB FINANCIAL : Approves Dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock
AQ
11:00pPROVIDENT BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11:00pTC PIPELINES LP : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution
AQ
11:00pVSE : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2018
BU
10:59pFacebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 5th Update
DJ
10:59pCOCA COLA : Trademark Application for "MINUTE MAID PLUS+" Filed
AQ
10:59pAVANOS MEDICAL : Leiters and Avanos Medical Announce Preferred Provider Agreement
AQ
10:59pPatent Issued for Transmission Apparatus, Transmission Method, Reception Apparatus, and Reception Method (USPTO 10027519)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
4NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.