New race courses unveiled for 2018 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® announced new courses for all race distances in the 2018 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+®.

The races will take place Saturday, Dec. 1, highlighting some of Memphis' most well-known landmarks. This year's event weekend will feature two start lines, with the marathon and half marathon starting southbound on BB King south of Lt. Lee Avenue, and the 10K and 5K starting northbound on BB King between Monroe Avenue and Madison Avenue.

New courses will take runners alongside more of the Mississippi River and through the campus of St. Jude, where patient families will cheer on participants. At mile 13, marathoners will get a chance to see the revitalized Crosstown Concourse before running through scenic Overton Park.

Participants will finish on Union Avenue, outside AutoZone Park, and are invited to gather inside the stadium for a free finish festival, including food, drinks, live local music and more. Full course maps can be found at stjude.org/marathon2018.

"We strive to provide the best race experience for our runners, which is why we are so thrilled to unveil the new courses for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend," said Molly Quinn, vice president of fitness and endurance for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We anticipate a great event weekend this year, and will continue listening to our runners and dedicating ourselves to offering a memorable experience for our participants and St. Jude Heroes."

Now in its 17th year, St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend has drawn hundreds of thousands of runners and spectators to Memphis to raise vital funds for St. Jude patients and families.

Thanks to the efforts of St. Jude Heroes, or those who fundraise for the hospital while training, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Fundraising is not required for general registrants, but all participants are given a fundraising page and other tools when they register. St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the only marathon in North America owned and operated by a charity and largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visit stjude.org/marathon2018 for more information, to register for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend or donate to a St. Jude Hero.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

