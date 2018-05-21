NewRiver REIT : Response to press speculation

NewRiver REIT plc

('NewRiver' or the 'Company')

Response to Press Speculation

NewRiver notes press comment regarding the potential acquisition of Hawthorn Leisure Holdings Limited ('Hawthorn'). NewRiver confirms that it has entered a period of exclusivity with Hawthorn and its major shareholder regarding a potential acquisition of the business. A transaction, if completed, would be funded from NewRiver's existing resources. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded and a further announcement, as appropriate, will be made as soon as practicable.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

