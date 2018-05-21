Log in
NewRiver REIT : Response to press speculation

05/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST

NewRiver REIT plc

('NewRiver' or the 'Company')

Response to Press Speculation

NewRiver notes press comment regarding the potential acquisition of Hawthorn Leisure Holdings Limited ('Hawthorn'). NewRiver confirms that it has entered a period of exclusivity with Hawthorn and its major shareholder regarding a potential acquisition of the business. A transaction, if completed, would be funded from NewRiver's existing resources. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded and a further announcement, as appropriate, will be made as soon as practicable.

For further information

NewRiver REIT plc

+44 (0)20 3328 5800

Allan Lockhart (Chief Executive)

Mark Davies (Chief Financial Officer)

Will Hobman (Head of Investor Relations)

Finsbury

+44 (0)20 7251 3801

Gordon Simpson

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

About NewRiver

NewRiver REIT plc (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector.

Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led community shopping centres with a property portfolio of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets. The portfolio totals 8 million sq. ft. with over 2,000 occupiers, an annual footfall of 150 million and a retail occupancy rate of 97 per cent. Visit www.nrr.co.uk for further information.

Disclaimer

NewRiver REIT plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:14:09 UTC
