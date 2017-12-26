Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/26/2017 | 01:16am CET
Judge Sides Against Ackman and Valeant in Preliminary Allergan Ruling

A preliminary ruling from a federal judge against William Ackman, his hedge fund and Valeant in an insider-trading case could trigger a settlement between the activist investor and shareholders of Allergan. 

 
New iPhones Get a Lukewarm Reception From Buyers

Estimates from two market-research firms indicate customers are buying the iPhone X and a pair of other new offerings at a rate comparable to recent models but falling short of the iPhone's 2014 peak. 

 
Bank of America to Give Employee Bonuses Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of America is giving some employees $1,000 bonuses tied to the tax-overhaul bill, making it the latest company to announce such a perk since the legislation passed. 

 
Brazil's Temer Says Embraer Will Remain Under Brazilian Control

Brazil's government would welcome new investment in Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, but won't permit a change in control of the company, Brazilian President Michel Temer said. 

 
Brookfield Is Working to Restructure Bid for Mall Owner GGP

Brookfield Property Partners LP is working to restructure its offer for the shares of mall owner GGP Inc. that it doesn't already own, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
CSX Names Foote as CEO

CSX is moving forward with Jim Foote as its long-term leader and dropping "acting" from his chief executive title, following the death of former Chief Executive Hunter Harrison. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Trucks to Fix Gearshift Glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling nearly 1.8 million pickup trucks to repair a gearbox defect that may allow vehicles to inadvertently shift out of "park" mode and move, the latest in a series of recalls. 

 
Mattress Firm Gets Credit Line As Accounting Probe Roils Its Parent Steinhoff

Mattress Firm Inc., the U.S. mattress company owned by embattled retail giant Steinhoff International Holdings, obtained a new line of credit as it worked to reduce concerns among suppliers and customers while its parent is dealing with a wide-ranging accounting probe. 

 
AT&T, Time Warner Stretch Tie-Up Deadline to June 21

The trial timeline for Justice Department's challenge to $85.4 billion deal reached in October 2016 left little room to meet closing date 

 
UnitedHealth Makes Tender Offer for Banmédica

UnitedHealth is launching a tender offer to acquire South American health-care provider and insurer Banmédica as it looks for growth abroad.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : CADF to guide more capital into Africa for infrastructure, agriculture development
03:55a Japan's household spending jumps but BOJ seen keeping stimulus
03:44a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises seeking high-quality development
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:53a Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market
02:29a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : New Angkor pass for foreigners
01:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Mayor stresses energy supply and operation safety
01:49a Dollar steady in light trade, yen little changed after Japan inflation data
01:29a DFT UK DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT : Congestion-busting scheme to benefit millions of drivers
