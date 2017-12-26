Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/26/2017 | 03:16pm CET
Uber to Sell U.S. Auto-Leasing Business to Startup Fair.com

Uber is selling its U.S. subprime auto-leasing business to startup-car marketplace Fair.com, ending a bid to attract drivers who lack regular access to vehicles. 

 
Mallinckrodt to Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for About $840 Million

Mallinckrodt PLC will buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal that has a transaction value of about $1.2 billion, including debt. 

 
Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer

Shoppers of all income levels spent more this holiday season, prompting some Yuletide joy among retailers that struggled through a difficult year. 

 
Exempting Small Banks From Volcker Rule Is Popular, but Not With Their Regulator

A Senate proposal to exempt thousands of small U.S. banks from the Volcker rule restrictions on speculative trading is winning broad support-except from the regulator that oversees most of those banks. 

 
Airlines' Rising Costs Threaten Profit  Margins

Airlines are paying more for fuel, labor and maintenance, drawing scrutiny from investors who fear the industry's rising costs threaten margins during a record stretch of profitability. 

 
New Cost-Cutting Strategy for Airlines: Buy Planes in Bulk

Airlines looking to lower capital costs are getting together behind a time-tested tactic when negotiating for new aircraft: Buy in bulk for lower prices. 

 
Under Pressure at Under Armour, CEO Says His Eye Is on the Ball

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank faces sales declines and executive defections at the sportswear maker-and questions from investors about how he is juggling his private ventures at Plank Industries. 

 
Seoul Allows LG Display to Take OLED Skills to China

South Korea will allow one of its largest companies to build a new organic light-emitting diode production facility in China, the first time a Korean firm will transfer the sophisticated technology abroad. 

 
Tax Overhaul Could Jolt Dollar as Firms Bring Home Cash

A provision of the tax overhaul is expected to release a tide of U.S. corporate cash from abroad, a development likely to jolt the dollar and reverberate throughout financial markets early next year. 

 
Regulators Propose Rollbacks to Offshore Drilling Safety Measures

Federal regulators are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which could affect real-time monitoring of offshore installations and third-party inspector certification.

