News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/30/2017 | 01:16am CET
Pershing Square, Valeant to Pay $290 Million to Settle Allergan Suit

Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant Pharmaceuticals are paying $290 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged their trading in Allergan was illegal, allowing William Ackman to put behind him the last vestiges of an investment that created turmoil at his hedge fund. 

 
Defense Contractor Is Under Fire for Foreign Purchase of Propellant

Orbital ATK Inc. has sparked national-security concerns among White House officials because it shifted purchasing to foreign sources of an essential chemical used for powering U.S. missiles and rockets. 

 
Goldman to Take $5 Billion Charge Tied to New Tax Law

Goldman Sachs said it would take a $5 billion earnings charge related to the recent tax overhaul, a one-time jolt expected to be followed by a longer-term windfall from lower rates. 

 
Trump Criticizes Post Office for Charging Amazon 'So Little'

President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. Postal Service should charge Amazon.com and other companies more to deliver their packages. 

 
British Airways Parent to Buy Air Berlin's Niki

British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Friday said it would buy assets from defunct Air Berlin PLC to bolster its own budget unit Vueling. 

 
For Tesla, Deliver, Don't Promise, in 2018

The new year will present Tesla's greatest operational challenge: how to produce hundreds of thousands of mass-market sedans at a profit. 

 
SunEdison Emerges From Bankruptcy as a Smaller Company

One-time renewable energy giant SunEdison has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a privately held company with a smaller debt load and operations footprint. 

 
Internet Tightens: Popular Chinese WeChat App to Become Official ID

China's biggest tech giants are working with authorities to create digital identifications as alternatives to the state-issued ID cards citizens must present to obtain many public and private services, such as boarding trains and checking into hotels. 

 
Insurers Want More of Your Money to Manage

Insurers are increasingly hungry for U.S. asset managers because of what they offer: steady fee income, a way to offset declining life insurance sales and more assets from people saving for retirement. 

 
Tech Firms Drawn Into Lawmakers' Battle Over Deterring Online Sex Trade

A dispute over how to deter a flourishing online sex trade is likely to escalate into a high-profile policy battle in 2018, adding to political headaches for big tech.

