Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:16am CET
Tesla's Lackluster Model 3 Sales Miss Lowered Wall Street Expectations

Tesla underwhelmed Wall Street with sales of its new Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter, raising questions about whether the Silicon Valley luxury electric-car company can spark production this year and transform into a mainstream auto maker. 

 
Merrill Lynch Bars Trading of Bitcoin Fund, Futures

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency's investment suitability. 

 
Allergan Plans Job Cuts as Key Drugs to Lose Exclusivity

Allergan plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers as the drugmaker works to restructure its business ahead of sales declines expected for several key products, including blockbuster dry-eye drug Restasis. 

 
Fidelity Moves Brian Hogan Out of Equity Division

The president of Fidelity Investments' equity division is moving to a new role within the fund giant's personal investing business later this quarter, leaving a post he has held since 2009. 

 
Spotify Files to Go Public With Direct Listing, Cutting Out Underwriters

Spotify has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
Washington Sues Motel 6 for Sharing Guest Info With Feds

The state of Washington is suing Motel 6, alleging the low-cost hotel chain repeatedly provided detailed information about guests to federal immigration authorities for at least two years in violation of a state consumer protection law. 

 
Time Inc. Sells Essence to Company Formed by Co-Founder of Sundial Brands

Time Inc. has sold Essence, the monthly African-American women's lifestyle magazine, to a company formed by Sundial Brands co-founder Richelieu Dennis. 

 
Verizon, Samsung Will Team Up to Bring Faster 5G to California

Samsung was chosen as a major supplier in the telecom giant's push to offer 5G internet over its wireless network. 

 
Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Corruption Suit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said it would pay one of the highest-value settlements in history to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses. 

 
Annual U.S. Car Sales Drop for First Time Financial Crisis

The U.S. auto industry in 2017 likely suffered its first annual sales decline since the financial crisis eight years ago, as demand finally ebbs after a remarkable multiyear growth spurt.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45a Asian shares scale 10-year peak, oil elevated on Iran unrest
05:44a Dollar edges up, upbeat U.S. data offsets turn of the year weakness
05:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
05:14a Asian shares scale ten-year peak, oil elevated on Iran unrest
04:50a NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 21-30, 2017
04:22a Japan Dec final manufacturing PMI highest since Feb 2014
03:39a SOUTH PERTH CITY COUNCIL : Maintenance of waterbodies at Bodkin Park, Waterford
03:39a BILL NELSON : Nelson threatens to block roll-back of offshore drilling regulations
03:37a BOJ's Kuroda repeats vow to maintain ultra-easy policy
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : pushes back Model 3 production target again, despite progress
2TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Provides Update on Fort Hills Project
3DENSO CORP : BlackBerry surges on deal with Baidu for self-driving cars
4Oil prices near levels last seen in 2014/2015 as market tightens
5WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP : WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Files Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan To Contin..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.