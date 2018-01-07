Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2018 | 11:16pm EST
Kinetics Internet Was No. 1, Up 56.9%, Boosted by Bitcoin

The fund's largest holding was a position of 12% in Bitcoin Investment Trust. 

 
China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector. 

 
Celgene to Buy Impact Biomedicines

Celgene agreed to buy blood-disease biotechnology company Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion. 

 
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Falls Short in China

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opened to a soft $28.7 million in China this weekend, less than the prior two installments in the series. 

 
Iranian Tanker Leaks Fuel After Colliding With Chinese Ship

A massive Iranian oil tanker was ablaze and leaking fuel in the East China Sea after colliding with a large Chinese cargo ship, Iranian and Chinese officials said. 

 
Retail's Tax Windfall Provides Ammunition Against Amazon

Corporate tax cuts mean a free cash flow for retailers. How will they use it? 

 
Why Uber Can Find You but 911 Can't

Software on Apple's iPhones and Google's Android smartphones help mobile apps like Uber and Facebook to pinpoint a user's location. But 911, with a far more pressing purpose, is stuck in the past. 

 
Chinese Car Buyers Like a New Option: Used

Second-hand car sales are surging in China, putting pressure on auto makers after a year of sputtering growth in the new-vehicle market. 

 
Amazon's Alexa to Meet Google's Assistant in a Las Vegas Showdown

Amazon.com Inc. and Google are going to the big CES dance this week, looking to find love for their voice-operated platforms. 

 
iPhones and Children Are a Toxic Pair, Say Two Big Apple Investors

Jana Partners and Calstrs are beginning an unusual activist-investor campaign accusing Apple of failing to do enough to limit smartphone addiction among young users.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
04:55a Oil prices edge up on lower U.S. rig count, but below recent highs
04:54a NSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Landholders in the Western region urged to play it safe with their livestock
04:13a Vietnam starts high-profile trial over oil firm losses
03:54a AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Resources and energy exports setting records
03:43a Asia stocks advance toward historic highs, U.S. earnings test
03:42a Asia stocks advance toward historic highs, U.S. earnings test
03:29a SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION OF REPUBLIC OF : New Year Message to SRA Employees
03:29a PREMIER OF VICTORIA : Major Traffic Impacts As Hoddle Street Is Shutdown
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : To Buy Impact Biomedicines
2SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINGAPORE PRESS : 96.3好FM – SINGAPORE’S ALL NEW CHINESE ..
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE's clearing house LCH reports record volumes in 2017
4BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : BEAT : World leaders visiting China's Terracotta Warriors over the past 15 years
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Vietnam Veterans, Walmart work to support veterans in Doña Ana County
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.