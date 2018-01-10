News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

U.S., French Officials Question Apple Over iPhone Battery Slowdowns

Apple Inc. is facing new questions from government officials in the U.S. and France about its handling of battery-related performance issues on iPhones, a sign that controversy over the problem continues despite the technology giant's apology last month.

Toyota, Mazda Choose Alabama for New $1.6 Billion Car Plant

Toyota and Mazda will build a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama, a move that boosts their production capacity in the U.S. and adds to large and growing foreign auto maker presence in the southern state.

Renault-Nissan Starts Up $1 Billion Venture Fund for Car Technology

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is starting a venture-capital fund to invest in automotive tech, committing $200 million a year over five years for startup advances in batteries and self-driving vehicles.

Bannon to Leave Breitbart Post After Rift With Trump

Steve Bannon's departure from Breitbart follows a clash with Trump over critical remarks in Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury,' and marks a rapid fall for the former White House adviser.

SpaceX Says Its Rocket Didn't Cause Loss of Spy Satellite

Elon Musk's SpaceX said it wasn't responsible for the loss of an expensive U.S. spy satellite it launched over the weekend, pointing instead to unspecified problems with the payload or mechanisms that attached it and eventually were supposed to release it from the rocket.

AmTrust Financial Founding Family Proposes Taking Insurer Private

The founding family of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has proposed taking the workers' compensation insurer private, potentially capping a series of deals and cash infusions in a bid to strengthen the company's financial position.

Domino's CEO J. Patrick Doyle to Step Down in June

The chief executive of Domino's Pizza Inc. will step down at the end of June after helping solidify the chain's standing in global pizza sales.

Rubenstein Partners Bets on Indiana

Rubenstein Partners, a real-estate investment firm that specializes in office buildings, has doubled down on the Indianapolis suburbs, spending $133 million on an office park whose distinguishing feature is a 38-acre lake.

KKR Launches Aggressive New Real-Estate Fund

KKR & Co. has closed a $2 billion real-estate fund to buy properties that are more challenging than fully leased buildings in prime locations-but also offer the potential for higher returns.

Howard Lutnick's Real-Estate IPO Flops

At a time when the stock market is soaring to record highs almost daily, Howard Lutnick's BGC Partners spun off Newmark, its commercial real-estate services firm, at the end of December with a big thud.