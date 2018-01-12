Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/12/2018 | 05:16am CET
Toyota, Mazda Offered at Least $700 Million Incentive Package in Alabama

Toyota and Mazda were offered at least $700 million in combined incentives to steer a $1.6 billion new factory investment to northern Alabama. 

 
Shareholders Urge Facebook, Twitter to Tackle Online Harassment

Facebook and Twitter came under fresh fire from shareholders who pressed the social-media companies to do more to combat harassment of all kinds on their platforms. 

 
Intel Fumbles Its Patch for Chip Flaw

Intel is quietly advising some customers to hold off installing patches that address new security flaws affecting virtually all of its processors. It turns out the patches had bugs of their own. 

 
Facebook Considers Prioritizing Trustworthy News Sources in Feed

Facebook is considering changing how it prioritizes news stories in users' feeds to give better placement to media outlets deemed more trustworthy, as the company continues efforts to limit the exposure of false news. 

 
Fiat Chrysler to Move Some Truck Production to Michigan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday it would invest $1 billion to move production of profitable trucks from Mexico to Michigan, a move that will significantly lower the auto maker's exposure to potential changes to Nafta. 

 
Kering to Spin Off Puma to Its Shareholders

Luxury goods company Kering moved to shed most of its controlling stake in the German sportswear company Puma, announcing a plan to distribute 70% of Puma's shares to Kering shareholders. 

 
Dropbox Files for IPO Three Years After $10 Billion Private Valuation

Web-storage company Dropbox Inc. has filed confidentially to go public, in what stands to be one of the largest tech IPOs in the past few years, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. 

 
IBM Names New Finance Chief

International Business Machines said James Kavanaugh will become the firm's next senior vice president and finance chief, succeeding Martin Schroeter, who is expected to take on a sales-focused role within the company. 

 
Wal-Mart to Close 10% of Its 660 Sam's Club Stores

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., said it will close around 10% of its 660 U.S. stores over the next few weeks, the latest retailer to shrink its footprint as Americans shift more spending online. 

 
Ford Warns Against Driving Certain 2006 Ranger Pickups

Ford is telling owners of nearly 3,000 older Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after learning that a driver was killed last year when a defective air bag made by Japanese supplier Takata ruptured in a crash.

