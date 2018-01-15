Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/15/2018 | 05:16am CET
Wal-Mart Plans to Cut Over 1,000 Corporate Jobs

A day after promising to give its store workers raises and bonuses, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is preparing to hand out pink slips at its headquarters. 

 
CVS to Keep Aetna in Hartford, Conn.

CVS Health Corp. has decided to keep Aetna Inc. in Hartford, Conn., reversing the insurer's plan announced last year to move its corporate offices to New York City. 

 
Banks Upbeat as Taxes Muddy Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. posted fourth-quarter earnings that were roiled by the recent tax overhaul but forecast the changes would bolster future profits and stoke the broader U.S. economy. 

 
One Website's Facebook Apocalypse Is Another's Opportunity to Shine

Digital publishers are reckoning with the potential impact of Facebook's planned changes to its news feed, with reactions ranging from trepidation to confidence to reflection on the folly of depending on the social network for web traffic in the first place. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Minivans to Fix Software Glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall for more than 162,000 late model Chrysler Pacifica minivans to fix a software flaw that could stall out vehicles while being driven. 

 
Visa to Card Customers: Lose the Signature

Visa, the largest U.S. card network, is ditching the signature required for customers to make debit and credit-card purchases. 

 
Fed Fines 5 Big Banks for Foreclosure, Mortgage-Servicing Issues

The Federal Reserve fined five big banks $35.1 million for issues related to financial-crisis-era mortgage servicing and foreclosures, while also moving them out of the penalty box for what it said was a "substantial improvement" in their practices. 

 
T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the past two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did. 

 
How Much New Investor Cash Did BlackRock Attract in 2017? $1 Billion a Day

The world's largest asset manager reached a new milestone during 2017: the equivalent of $1 billion of new client cash every day. 

 
Rihanna or Serena? The Endorsement Puzzle for Women's Sportswear

To market women's sportswear, industry executives have long grappled with a perennial debate: Are celebrities or sports stars more effective endorsers?

