News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Apple to Pay $38 Billion in Taxes on Cash Overseas, Build U.S. Campus

Apple said it would pay a one-time tax of $38 billion on its overseas cash holdings and ramp up spending in the U.S., as the world's most valuable public company seeks to emphasize its contributions to the American economy after years of criticism for outsourcing manufacturing to China.

Starboard Value to Launch Proxy Fight for Entire Board at Mellanox

Starboard Value LP is launching a fight to remove the entire sitting board at semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies, the latest attempt by the New York activist to take over a whole boardroom.

Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Shari Redstone Seeks to Shake Up CBS Board, Pushes for Viacom Deal

Shari Redstone is advocating for new blood on the board of CBS Corp. as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stock Market's Crucial End-of-Day Auctions Set for Shakeup

Regulators dealt a blow to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc., approving a plan by a rival to loosen their grip over the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine the final end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

Facebook Widens Probe Into Alleged Russian Interference in Brexit

Facebook said it was broadening its investigation into whether Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union, after its earlier probe found only a minimal amount of activity.

Wells Fargo Risk Chief to Retire

Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin is retiring as the bank continues to face heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially over its risk- management practices.

FTC Probes Broadcom Over Negotiations With Customers

The FTC is investigating whether Broadcom engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers.

For GE, a Breakup Is No Quick Fix

While GE's core Aviation, Power and Healthcare divisions would be among the biggest players in their markets, separating them would require unraveling intertwined operations, pensions and debts.

Short Seller Cohodes Claims Home Capital Group Misled Him

Marc Cohodes sued Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. for $3 million for allegedly misrepresenting the state of its business in 2015, leading him to close out short positions at a loss