News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue.

Amazon Narrows Choices for Second Headquarters to 20

Amazon named 20 metropolitan areas as finalists for its second headquarters after reviewing 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. New York, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis are among the choices.

Qualcomm Secures Antitrust Approvals for NXP Deal

Qualcomm won antitrust approval in the European Union and South Korea for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, agreeing to a package of measures to assuage regulators' competition concerns.

Wyndham to Buy La Quinta Hotels in $1.95 Billion Deal

The La Quinta purchase would add 900 hotels to Wyndham's portfolio.

Apple's Home Court Disadvantage

For Apple, bringing billions of overseas earnings home is one thing. Keeping it there is quite another.

Drugmaker Raises U.S. Price of Muscular-Dystrophy Treatment

PTC Therapeutics Inc. this month increased the list price of its muscular-dystrophy treatment by about 9%, to more than $65,000 annually for a common dosage.

BP Returns to a Northern Iraq Now Free of Islamic State

BP will return to northern Iraq for the first time since Islamic State swept through the region three years ago, potentially heralding a new era of stability in one of the world's most dangerous energy-production provinces.

GE, Victim of a Short-Term Mind-Set

The pressure for action and results that affects U.S. corporations is to blame for the series of poor decisions taken by General Electric's bosses in recent years.

Bloomberg Plans to Discontinue Financial Commentary Brand Gadfly

The move is part of the company's effort to consolidate its news service's opinion offerings.

Airbus Wins Lifeline for Ailing A380 Superjumbo From Emirates

Emirates announced a $16 billion deal for up to 36 more Airbus A380 superjumbos, extending a lifeline to the European planemaker's struggling flagship program that was at risk of production ending without the deal.